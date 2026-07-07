Iran Warns US After Trump's Threat: Negotiations On Final Deal Won't Commence If...

Iran has warned that negotiations on a final agreement with the US will not begin unless threats cease, after US President Donald Trump said Washington would either strike a deal with Tehran or finish the job.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, cited paragraph 13 of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

"Millions of proud Iranians rallied in unity to honor Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and his legacy. Neither them nor our Brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats. Para 13 of the MoU is clear: Negotiations on final Deal will not commence if threats continue. Honor your signature."

Araghchi reiterated that negotiations on a final deal will not commence if threats persist, while urging the US to honour your signature.

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His remarks came after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that the US would either reach an agreement with Iran or finish the job.

"We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply…. They don't have any money now. We haven't given them any money," Trump said.

Separately, Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi warned against any unilateral action in the Strait of Hormuz following reports of an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman. According to the IRIB state broadcaster, Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said “any action in the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iran is doomed to failure."

He said Iran's control over the strategic waterway had been decided "at the highest levels of the system" and was shaped by the recent US-Israel conflict with Iran.

"The law on the management of the Strait of Hormuz will also be approved by the parliamentarians at the earliest opportunity, and the relevant bodies will be obliged to fully implement its provisions," Boroujerdi said.

He added that Tehran would pursue all actions related to the Strait of Hormuz "within the framework of its national interests and security."

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Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a tanker caught fire after being struck by an "unknown projectile" about 8 nautical miles (around 15 km) east of Oman's Limah while sailing southbound.

The projectile hit the vessel's port side. UKMTO said there were no casualties or environmental damage, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

Separately, Axios reported, citing two US officials, that Iran's military fired at least two missiles at commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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