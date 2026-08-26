Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 5: Ravi Teja Film Holds Steady In India, Crosses Rs 100-Crore Worldwide

Ravi Teja's Irumudi continued to hold steady at the box office on its first Tuesday, with collections witnessing only a marginal drop from Monday.

Irumudi collected Rs 12.20 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a slight 1.2% decline from its Monday collection of Rs 12.35 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this, the Ravi Teja-starrer has earned Rs 75.05 crore net in India, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 87.05 crore.

The Telugu version continued to drive the film's business on Day 5, earning Rs 12.17 crore net, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 3 lakh.

Overseas Collection

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, reaching Rs 103.55 crore.

The film opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 12.35 crore on Monday before holding steady at Rs 12.20 crore on Tuesday.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 5, Irumudi earned the most from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, collecting Rs 12.50 crore gross. Kerala followed with Rs 1.10 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 20 lakh.

The rest of India added Rs 24 lakh, and Karnataka contributed Rs 1 lakh, taking the film's total India gross for the day to Rs 14.05 crore.

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About Irumudi

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The action drama follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a journey that brings him face to face with his past.

The film was released in theatres on August 21, 2026, in Telugu and Tamil. Its technical team includes G. V. Prakash Kumar as the music composer, Vishnu Sarma as the cinematographer and Prawin Pudi as the editor.

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