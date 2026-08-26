Nvidia Set To Double Q2 Revenue, But Guidance Is The Real Test: Five Things Investors Will Track

Nvidia is set to report its fiscal second-quarter results after the US market closes on Wednesday, but for investors, the earnings print may matter less than what comes next. The real test will be Nvidia's guidance for the third quarter. The number could determine not only how Nvidia shares trade when the US market opens on Thursday, but also whether the broader artificial intelligence infrastructure investment thesis remains intact heading into the autumn.

Wall Street expects another blockbuster quarter from the AI chipmaker. Consensus estimates point to approximately $91.85 billion in second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share of around $2.08. Both figures would represent roughly a doubling from the year-ago period, when Nvidia reported revenue of $46.74 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.05.

However, the market is already expecting exceptional growth. The focus, therefore, is shifting towards whether Nvidia can maintain that pace in the quarters ahead.

Analyst consensus for Nvidia's fiscal third-quarter revenue currently stands at around $104 billion. That would mark the first time the company crosses the $100 billion quarterly revenue threshold.

Here are five things investors will track:

Q3 Revenue Guidance: The Real Test

The most important number from Nvidia's earnings call is likely to be its fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance. The company has consistently exceeded expectations, meaning investors are now looking for more than another earnings beat. They want evidence that Nvidia's extraordinary growth trajectory can continue.

Consensus currently stands at around $104 billion for Q3. Guidance of $107 billion or more would suggest that demand remains strong enough for Nvidia to continue comfortably outperforming expectations. However, guidance around the consensus level could raise questions about whether the pace of incremental AI infrastructure spending is beginning to slow.

The distinction is important because Nvidia's valuation already reflects expectations of continued exceptional growth. A weaker-than-expected outlook could therefore have implications far beyond the company itself, potentially weighing on the broader AI trade.

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Blackwell Demand And Vera Rubin

Nvidia's Blackwell platform remains at the heart of its growth story. The company has previously described Blackwell as the fastest product ramp in its history, with hyperscalers and frontier AI companies deploying hundreds of thousands of GPUs. Blackwell drove a significant portion of Nvidia's data centre growth in the previous quarter.

Consensus estimates for B-series revenue in Q2 stand at around $38.4 billion, although estimates vary significantly, highlighting the uncertainty around the pace of the ramp-up. At the same time, investors are increasingly looking towards Vera Rubin, Nvidia's next-generation multi-rack architecture designed for agentic AI and reasoning-heavy workloads.

CFO Colette Kress has indicated that production shipments of Rubin will begin in Q3. CEO Jensen Huang has been even more bullish, suggesting that frontier AI companies will rapidly adopt the platform.

Investors will want to know whether Blackwell demand remains strong while Rubin begins its own ramp. The ability to maintain momentum across two generations of AI infrastructure could be critical to Nvidia's next phase of growth.

Hyperscaler Spending And The AI Infrastructure Cycle

Nvidia's earnings have become one of the clearest indicators of the health of the global AI investment cycle. Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta remain among its biggest customers, while companies such as SpaceX have also emerged as major buyers.

In the first quarter, Nvidia generated $37.9 billion in revenue from hyperscalers, almost matching the $37.5 billion generated from AI clouds, industrial and enterprise customers. The key question is whether these companies can continue increasing capital expenditure at the current pace.

Investors will closely watch Huang's comments on hyperscaler spending, future demand and the deployment of AI infrastructure. Any indication that major cloud companies are maintaining or accelerating spending could strengthen the AI supercycle narrative.

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A slowdown, however, could raise concerns that the enormous AI infrastructure buildout is approaching a more mature phase.

China And H200 Demand

Nvidia's access to China will remain another important area of focus.

The Financial Times recently reported that Nvidia's H200 chips had received approval for small-batch entry into mainland China, with ByteDance and Tencent reportedly receiving around 10,000 units each. Investors will look for clarity on the timing and scale of H200 shipments, as well as any developments around US export restrictions.

China represents a potentially significant additional source of demand for Nvidia. Greater access could provide an upside catalyst, while continued restrictions could limit the company's ability to monetise demand in one of the world's largest technology markets.

Can Nvidia's Growth Support Its Massive Valuation?

Nvidia shares have gained 55.6% since June 2025, although the stock recently fell 7.5% during a seven-session losing streak. The stock's performance after the results will ultimately depend on whether Nvidia can convince investors that extraordinary growth is sustainable rather than simply another strong quarter.

The company is expected to nearly double revenue in Q2. That outcome is already largely anticipated by Wall Street.

The bigger question is what happens next.

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