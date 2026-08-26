Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees A Jump

Batwara 1947 is refusing to fade out just yet. The film picked up pace on its second Tuesday, pulling in better numbers than the day before as it rolls through its second week in cinemas, and the Day 12 figures are in.

Box Office Day 12

Per Sacnilk, the film made Rs 55 lakh on Day 12, running across 2,688 shows, that's a solid 57.1% bump from Day 11. The India net total has now climbed to Rs 37.70 crore, with the gross sitting at Rs 44.72 crore. Add in the overseas numbers (Rs 9.05 crore) and the film's worldwide gross touches Rs 53.77 crore.

As for occupancy, the Hindi 2D version pulled 14.32% overall on Tuesday, with night shows doing the heavy lifting at 18.38%.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1 and peaked at Rs 13.50 crore on Day 2. It ended its first week with Rs 33.60 crore. In Week 2, the film collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 8, Rs 1.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 1.30 crore on Day 10, Rs 35 lakh on Day 11 and Rs 55 lakh on Day 12.

Cast And Crew

The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in key roles. For Preity Zinta, it's a big comeback after a long gap from the big screen, while Sunny Deol reunites with director Rajkumar Santoshi for the first time in years.

Backing the film is Aamir Khan Productions, with a technical crew to match, Santosh Sivan behind the camera, Resul Pookutty handling sound design, and Javed Akhtar penning the lyrics.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 is a period drama that tells the story of the Partition of India and its effect on people and families. The film looks at the emotional struggles, hardships and personal stories linked to the events of 1947.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Period Drama Holds Its Run, Mints This Amount

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