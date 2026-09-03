The Gentlemen Season 2 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Episodes, Cast, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After more than two years, The Gentlemen is finally returning with Season 2. The crime series, created by Guy Ritchie as a spin-off of his 2019 film, brings back Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass, who now find themselves dealing with a bigger criminal business, new enemies and fresh problems.

Season 1 Recap

Season 1 followed Eddie Horniman, who unexpectedly inherited his family's estate after his father's death. He planned to sell the property to help clear his brother Freddy's debts, but soon discovered that Susie Glass was running a secret cannabis business there.

Eddie gradually became involved in the operation, even though he initially wanted to stay away from the criminal world. By the end of the season, he helped stop Stanley Johnston from taking control of the estate. After Johnston was arrested, Eddie decided to accept his new life in the drug business and continue working with Susie.

What To Expect In Season 2?

The new season takes place one year after the events of first season. Eddie and Susie are now working together to expand Bobby Glass' criminal empire overseas, with the story moving to Italy.

However, things soon become difficult when Bobby starts making questionable decisions. Putting their operation at risk. Eddie and Susie must decide whether to follow his lead or take matters into their own hands. Their expansion also brings them face-to-face with new rivals and dangerous situations.

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Cast And Characters

Theo James returns as Eddie Horniman, while Kaya Scodelario reprises her role as Susie Glass. Daniel Ings is back as Freddy Horniman and Ray Winstone returns as Bobby Glass.

The returning cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones and Michael Vu.

The second season introduces several new names, including Hugh Bonneville, Michele Morrone and Benedetta Porcaroli. Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. is also part of the new season.

Team Behind Season 2

Guy Ritchie returns as a writer and director, alongside co-writer Matthew Read. Eran Creevy, who directed two episodes of Season 1, also returns for the new season.

Is There A Season 3?

Yes, The Gentlemen is set to return with a new chapter.has already secured a third season, which was announced in August 2026.

When And Where To Watch?

The Gentlemen Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2026 from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time. All eight episodes will be released together, so viewers can binge the entire season from day one.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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