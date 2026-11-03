'Electronic GLP-1': Elon Musk's Chinese Rival Is Building A Wearable To Suppress Appetite

Chinese neurotechnology firm BrainCo, a major rival to Elon Musk's Neuralink, is developing a non-invasive wearable device aimed at tackling obesity.

Designed as an “electronic version” of popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound, the device uses brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to stimulate specific brain signals and suppress appetite.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Tech London event, BrainCo founding partner Nyx He shared that the company aims to bring the product to market within the next two to three years.

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The plan is to launch first in China before expanding into the U.S. market, exploring both medical and consumer-grade versions.

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Currently known for its non-invasive BCI headsets that help treat conditions such as autism, ADHD, and insomnia, BrainCo also produces advanced prosthetic hands for amputees and supplies robotic hands to China's growing humanoid robotics industry.

While the company has focused on non-invasive technology so far, He noted that BrainCo might explore invasive brain implants in the future.

Despite rising geopolitical tensions and proposed U.S. restrictions on investments in Chinese neurotech firms, the company reports strong ongoing global demand for its prosthetics and robotics.

BrainCo previously filed confidentially for a Hong Kong IPO, though He declined to comment on listing schedules or funding plans.

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