Ajmera Realty Q2 Results: Profit Soars 55%, Revenue Rises 45%

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd reported its Q2 earnings on Tuesday, with consolidated net profit surging 55.4% year-on-year during the quarter, supported by a 44.7% growth in revenue.

According to the regulatory filing, the company's net profit surged from Rs 31.2 crore in the year-ago period to Rs 48.5 crore, while revenue jumped from Rs 219 crore to Rs 317 crore.

Operating performance also remained strong, with the Ebitda rising 40.7% to Rs 81.6 crore from Rs 58 crore a year ago. However, the Ebitda margin moderated to 25.7% from 26.5% in the year-ago quarter.

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Commercial Project Adds To Revenue Pipeline

A key development during the quarter was the commercial project 33Fifteen becoming eligible for revenue recognition following accelerated execution progress. The development is expected to contribute to the company's revenue as execution advances.

Ajmera Realty also divested its entire 36% equity stake in Ultra Tech Property Developers during the quarter. The management said proceeds from the transaction, along with strong collections, supported its debt reduction efforts.

The company reduced its debt by Rs 34 crore to Rs 646 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026. Its cost of debt also declined to 10.75% per annum from 11.01% in the previous quarter, while the debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.44 times, as per the filing.

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Looking ahead, Ajmera Realty is pursuing the necessary approvals for its upcoming project launches. The management expects sustained customer demand, disciplined execution, and its pipeline of upcoming launches to support a stronger performance in the second half of the financial year.

"Supported by sustained customer traction and disciplined execution, the robust pipeline of upcoming launches positions the Company to deliver a stronger performance in the second half of the financial year and create sustainable long-term value for its stakeholders," Director Dhaval Ajmera commented.

Stock Price Movement

The realty stock came under pressure post the announcement of the September quarter earnings as investors tracked the dip in the margins. The stock declined around 2.09% to Rs 129.7 apiece on the NSE, down from its previous close at Rs 132.48.

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