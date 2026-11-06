Pensioners Must Submit Life Certificate By November 30: What Happens If You Miss The Deadline?

Jeevan Pramaan is a critical certificate that pensioners must submit by November 30 to avoid any disruption in their monthly pension payments. The annual Life Certificate is mandatory to ensure pensions continue without delay.

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This biometric-enabled digital service allows pensioners of central and state governments, as well as other government organisations, to submit their life certificate online without having to visit pension offices.

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How To Submit Certificates?

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified that submitting Jeevan Praman certificates has been made much easier now. There are many ways to submit the certificate, including online and doorstep services.

You can submit the certificate via face authentication through the UMANG app.

You can request free doorstep services through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

Most PSU and private sector banks also offer free door-step service to generate certificates.

For physical mode, you can also visit the nearest EPFO office or Common Service Centre (CSC).

The submission window for pensioners aged 80 and above opened on Oct. 1, while those below 80 can submit it from Nov. 1. Both groups have until Nov. 30, 2026.

What Happens If You Miss The Deadline?

If you miss the annual Nov. 30 deadline to submit your Jeevan Pramaan (Digital Life Certificate), it can affect your monthly pension payments from December. Your pension may be temporarily stopped until the certificate is submitted and updated.

Your pension payments may be paused until the life certificate is updated in the system.

There is no official monetary penalty for submitting the certificate late.

Once your certificate is submitted and your details are updated, any pending pension payments will be released along with arrears in the next payment cycle.

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As per government data, nearly 13 crore Jeevan Praman certificates have been submitted since 2014. This year, since Nov. 1, nearly 40 lakh certificates have been submitted.

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