The controversy surrounding Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has intensified tensions between Washington and Beijing, with Chinese media portraying him as a potential 'sacrificial lamb' in American political infighting, amid allegations of an extramarital affair between the CEO and a spy."

While US authorities maintain that the allegations raise serious national security concerns. The narrative gained momentum in November 2026 after reports emerged that Nvidia's board had launched an independent investigation into whether Alice Huang, 63, had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation involving Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Singapore-based data centre executive and former senior executive at Megaspeed International.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chinese commentator Hu Xijin, former editor of the state-run Global Times wrote, "Jensen Huang has been singled out and targeted—a political sacrificial lamb in the bitter infighting between America's two major parties. It is entirely an American stunt, having absolutely nothing to do with China."

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Jensen Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair in an internal staff memo, apologising to his wife and children. He had previously described his professional interactions with Alice Huang as normal business dealings.

According to media reports, US intelligence officials suspect Alice Huang of being linked to China's Ministry of State Security and gathering information about Nvidia's leadership and business activities. Megaspeed, reportedly one of Nvidia's largest customers, purchased approximately $4.8 billion worth of equipment from the American chipmaker.

However, the nature of the alleged intelligence operation, whether sensitive information reached Beijing and Jensen Huang's knowledge of it remain unclear.

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Nvidia said its board-appointed committee, supported by external legal counsel, would investigate possible foreign intelligence targeting. The company maintained that it had no reason to believe its national security interests or proprietary information had been compromised. In the aftermath, its shares fell more than four per cent following the revelations, unsettling investors.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the espionage claims as fabricated allegations and a smear campaign.

The controversy comes amid intensifying competition over artificial intelligence. Washington has restricted exports of advanced Nvidia processors to China, while Beijing continues investing in domestic semiconductor and AI capabilities.

Ultimately, the investigation could deepen scrutiny of Nvidia's overseas customers, complicate US-China technology negotiations and accelerate China's drive towards semiconductor independence. Whether the allegations expose a genuine intelligence threat or become another flashpoint in American political and geopolitical rivalry remains unresolved.

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