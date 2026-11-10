Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match

Defending champions Pakistan U19 will face Nepal U19 in their final Group A match of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday, November 10.

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman, with Pakistan looking to continue their winning run in the tournament.

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Led by Farhan Yousaf, Pakistan have made a strong start to their title defence. They began their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE before defeating India by three wickets in their second group-stage match.

Nepal, meanwhile, will look to finish their campaign on a positive note. They began the tournament with a 10-wicket defeat against India and will be aiming to put up a stronger performance against the defending champions.

Pakistan and Nepal are part of Group A alongside India and the UAE. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for November 12. The final will be played on November 14.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19: Date & Time

The Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played from 10:30 AM IST on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19: Venue

The Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19: Live Telecast

The Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19: Live Streaming

The Pakistan U19 vs Nepal U19 match will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

Pakistan U19 Squad

Farhan Yousaf (C), Abdul Qadir (WK), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (WK), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.

Nepal U19 Squad

Bipin Sharma (C), Niraj Kumar Yadav, Rohit Chand, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sohail Kunwar, Abhay Yadav, Darsh Sonar, Roshan Shahi, Suryanshu Koirala, Sachin Bhatt, Aashish Luhar, Nischal Chhetri, Sushil Rawal, Subham Khanal and Nitesh Patel.

U19 Asia Cup 2026 Format

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups. Pakistan, India, Nepal and the UAE are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia make up Group B.

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The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The final will take place on November 14.

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