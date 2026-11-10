India U19 vs UAE U19 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch U19 Asia Cup 2026 Match

India take on the UAE in their final Group A fixture, with a place in the semi-finals at stake in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

India U19 will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U19 in their final Group A match of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday, November 10.

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman, with both teams looking to secure a place in the semi-finals.

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Led by Lakshya Raichandani, India will be looking to bounce back after their defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the previous match.

The team began its campaign with a 10-wicket win over Nepal before losing to Pakistan by three wickets.

The UAE, meanwhile, will also be looking to finish the group stage strongly. After losing their opening match against Pakistan, they bounced back with a seven-wicket win over Nepal.

Both teams will be aiming for a win to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Date & Time

The India U19 vs UAE U19 match will be played from 10:30 AM IST on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Venue

The India U19 vs UAE U19 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Live Telecast

The India U19 vs UAE U19 match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

India U19 vs UAE U19: Live Streaming

The India U19 vs UAE U19 match will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

India U19 Squad

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (VC), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), Rajat Baghel (WK), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

UAE U19 Squad

Ayaan Misbah (C), Omar Tauqir, Ahmed Khudadad, Yayin Rai, Mohamed Nafees, Zainullah Rehmani, Uddish Suri, Noorullah Ayobi, Muhammad Ahmed (WK), Muhammad Umar Faisal, Naseem Khan, Raizal Nadir, Hadayatullah Khan, Bilal Khan and Muhammad Saad.

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U19 Asia Cup 2026 Format

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia make up Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 12. The final will take place on November 14.

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