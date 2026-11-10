Anthropic Plans IPO Live Stream With Amodei, JPMorgan CEO Dimon

Anthropic PBC is planning a live-streamed event, at which co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei will discuss the Claude chatbot maker's initial public offering with JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The meeting is part of the marketing effort for Anthropic's potentially record-breaking IPO. The offering is expected to formally begin marketing as soon as early Tuesday ahead of pricing and the Nasdaq debut of its shares before the US Thanksgiving holiday, Bloomberg has reported.

The Amodei-Dimon chat is expected to be held around lunchtime Friday in New York, a similar to but less extravagant event than the one conducted with Elon Musk in June as part of SpaceX's $86.2 billion listing, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

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Representatives for Anthropic and JPMorgan declined to comment.

JPMorgan, one of the 22 banks working on the deal, is leading domestic retail marketing and share allocations for Anthropic's IPO. The company has weighed a retail offering of about 15% to 20% of the shares available in the listing overall, people familiar with the matter have said.

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Anthropic is targeting an offering as big as SpaceX's in its record-setting debut, or bigger, Bloomberg News reported. SpaceX's IPO in June raised $86.2 billion including overallotment shares. Potential investors were discussing valuations in the range of $1.1 trillion to $1.3 trillion for the company, people familiar with the matter have said, after the US midterm elections last week forced a rethink of artificial intelligence valuations.

Separately, JPMorgan has embraced Anthropic's Claude Code product across the bank beyond software engineers, according to an article on Anthropic's website posted on Monday.

Citigroup is coordinating the international retail offering, Bloomberg has reported, encompassing offerings in the UK and parts of Europe, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Goldman Sachs has the coveted lead-left role on the IPO, while Morgan Stanley is acting as stabilization agent, according to Anthropic's filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

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