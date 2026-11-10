Credit Card Rewards Vs Overspending: Are You Really Getting A Good Deal?

From cashback on groceries to discounts on restaurant bills and air miles for travel, credit card rewards have become an important part of banks' customer acquisition strategies. Such benefits can offer genuine value when used sensibly. The problem begins when consumers start making purchases primarily to earn points or qualify for additional perks. In such cases, the extra expenditure can easily outweigh the benefits.

For consumers, it is worth examining whether credit card rewards translate into actual savings or simply create an incentive to spend more.

The temptation of earning more rewards

Banks frequently use spending-based incentives to encourage greater credit card usage. Cardholders may qualify for extra reward points, cashback or shopping vouchers once their monthly or quarterly bills reach a certain amount. Special promotions during festive periods, discounts on online shopping and restaurant offers provide further reasons to use these cards.

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Such schemes can offer tangible savings if customers stick to their usual spending patterns. Getting cashback on regular purchases, including groceries, fuel and electricity bills, can help bring down household expenses without requiring additional expenditure.

Trouble arises when the pursuit of credit card benefits starts influencing buying decisions. A customer who spends an additional Rs 5,000 just to secure a Rs 500 voucher may actually be losing money, particularly if the extra purchases serve no real purpose. The apparent reward can mask a much larger unnecessary expense.

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The hidden cost of chasing rewards

The financial implications of using a credit card are not limited to the purchases made. Customers who miss payment deadlines or pay only part of their outstanding dues can incur hefty interest charges, late payment fees and additional penalties.

Credit card interest rates are often high enough to wipe out any gains from reward programmes. Even a seemingly attractive cashback offer can lose its value quickly once interest begins to pile up on unpaid dues.

The rewards on offer do not necessarily translate into benefits that cardholders can use freely. Banks may impose conditions on how points are redeemed, set deadlines for their use or exclude certain categories of spending from reward eligibility. The cost of maintaining the card, including annual and renewal fees, also needs to be factored into the equation.

How to make credit card rewards work

A sensible approach to credit card rewards begins with spending discipline. Rather than making purchases to accumulate points or qualify for discounts, cardholders should use these benefits on expenses that are already part of their monthly budgets. Promotional incentives should never dictate how much a person spends.

Understanding the conditions attached to a card is just as important. Customers need to check the maximum cashback available, restrictions on using reward points and the fees charged for holding the card. Paying the complete outstanding amount before the deadline can also help prevent interest from eating into the benefits.

Credit card incentives make financial sense when they offer a discount on spending that was already planned. If the prospect of earning reward points or accessing special deals leads to additional purchases, the extra outlay could easily exceed the value of the benefits received.

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The real measure of a credit card's worth lies in the savings it delivers, not the rewards it advertises. Maintaining control over expenses, avoiding debt and weighing the benefits against the associated costs are far more important than accumulating points.

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