Nagpur Bans Flying Firecrackers Till November 30 After 42 Fires On Lakshmi Puja

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has banned aerial fireworks across the city from November 9 to November 30, 2026, following a sharp rise in fire incidents during Diwali celebrations.

Nagpur Urban Disaster Management Authority chairman and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Itankar has ordered an issue as a preventive measure to protect residents and prevent further fire-related accidents, reported by Nagpur Times.

Under the restrictions, aerial fireworks, including rockets, sky shots, aerial shells and other flying crackers, will not be permitted on rooftops, terraces, balconies, refuge areas, narrow roads, congested residential neighbourhoods, slum settlements, market areas, commercial premises and parking areas with heavy public movement.

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The decision follows more than 42 fire-related emergency calls reported within 24 hours on Lakshmi Pujan day, several accidents reportedly caused damage to public property.

According to preliminary observations, sparks from rockets and sky shots may have triggered several fires after landing on buildings, shops, vehicles and other combustible materials. Authorities directed the police to act against anyone violating the rules.

The Chief Fire Officer's submission highlighted an escalating volume of fire emergencies during festive periods. Officials warned that repeated incidents could place additional pressure on fire services and delay emergency response, particularly in congested localities where access for fire engines is difficult.

The Nagpur Police Commissionerate and NMC Fire Department have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order throughout the restricted period.

Authorities have warned that violations will invite legal action under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as per ANI.

The civic administration has appealed to residents to comply with the restrictions and celebrate responsibly. The move aims to prevent further fire accidents, minimise property damage and strengthen public safety across Nagpur.

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