Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Nov 13

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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended with minor gains in a volatile session on Thursday as lower crude oil prices improved sentiment, with buying led by banking and financial stocks.

The Sensex closed 31.61 points, or 0.04%, higher at 81,911.01, while the Nifty 50 settled 44.30 points, or 0.18%, higher at 25,299.35. The Bank Nifty index jumped 726.10 points, or 1.19%, to end at 61,518.50.

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US Market Recap

US stocks traded lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading losses as a sharp selloff in Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-linked stocks weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, remained largely flat, offering some resistance to the broader market decline.

At 9:36 AM EST, the Nasdaq Composite was down 249 points, or 0.98%, at 25,217.188. The S&P 500 fell 44.74 points, or 0.59%, to 7,574.64, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6.42 points, or 0.01%, to 52,480.07.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 12: Nifty Finds Support At 25,000 Amid Rising Crude Prices, US Markets Downturn

Earnings

Bondada Engineering Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 9.9% At Rs 57.5 Cr Vs Rs 52.3 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 9.9% At Rs 724 Cr Vs Rs 659 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 8.2% At Rs 84.9 Cr Vs Rs 78.5 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.7% Vs 11.9% YoY

Oil India Q2 (Cons)

Profit Down 36.4% At Rs 2,309 Cr Vs Rs 3,630 Cr QoQ

Revenue Down 7.5% At Rs 11,535 Cr Vs Rs 12,503 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Down 31.4% At Rs 3,971 Cr Vs Rs 5,792 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 34.4% Vs 46.3% QoQ

RCF Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 24.8% At Rs 131 Cr Vs Rs 105 Cr YoY

Revenue Down 4.4% At Rs 5,063 Cr Vs Rs 5,293 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 40.6% At Rs 302 Cr Vs Rs 215 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 6% Vs 4.1% YoY

Ola Electric Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss At Rs 362 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 418 Cr YoY

Revenue Down 39% At Rs 421 Cr Vs Rs 690 Cr YoY

Ebitda Loss At Rs 218 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 203 Cr YoY

Fiem Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 31.9% At Rs 84 Cr Vs Rs 63.7 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 31% At Rs 937.3 Cr Vs Rs 715.4 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 32.2% At Rs 130.9 Cr Vs Rs 99 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 14% Vs 13.8% YoY

Hitachi Energy Q2

Net Profit Up 20.5% At Rs 318 Cr Vs Rs 264 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 63.5% At Rs 2,997 Cr Vs Rs 1,833 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 35.7% At Rs 406.8 Cr Vs Rs 299.7 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 13.6% Vs 16.4% YoY

EMS Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 51% At Rs 23.4 Cr Vs Rs 15.5 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 23.6% At Rs 194 Cr Vs Rs 157 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 39.2% At Rs 36.2 Cr Vs Rs 26 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 18.7% Vs 16.6% YoY

Manappuram Finance Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit At Rs 701 Cr Vs Rs 220 Cr YoY

Total Income At Rs 3,372 Cr Vs Rs 2,275 Cr YoY

NII Up 39% At Rs 1,976 Cr Vs Rs 1,420 Cr YoY

Operating Profit Up 75.5% At Rs 1,245 Cr Vs Rs 709 Cr YoY

AUM Up 60% At Rs 73,303 Cr Vs Rs 45,789 Cr YoY

GNPA At 1.8% Vs 1.6% QoQ

NNPA At 1.2% Vs 1.1% QoQ

IFCI Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 4.2% At Rs 149 Cr Vs Rs 143 Cr YoY

Total Income Down 2.4% At Rs 734 Cr Vs Rs 752 Cr YoY

Dilip Buildcon Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 45.5% At Rs 98.9 Cr Vs Rs 181.5 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 16.8% At Rs 2,250 Cr Vs Rs 1,926 Cr YoY

Ebitda Down 6.9% At Rs 438.7 Cr Vs Rs 471 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 19.5% Vs 24.5% YoY

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Q2

Net Profit Up 38.1% At Rs 87 Cr Vs Rs 63 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 30.2% At Rs 660 Cr Vs Rs 507 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 37.7% At Rs 128.3 Cr Vs Rs 93.2 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 19.4% Vs 18.4% YoY

TD Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit At Rs 123.7 Cr Vs Rs 60.2 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 86.1% At Rs 841 Cr Vs Rs 452 Cr YoY

Ebitda At Rs 173.1 Cr Vs Rs 81.9 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 20.6% Vs 18.1% YoY

SP Apparels Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 5.7% At Rs 37 Cr Vs Rs 35 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 5.9% At Rs 452 Cr Vs Rs 427 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 6% At Rs 66.8 Cr Vs Rs 63 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin Flat At 14.8% YoY

IRCTC Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 22.9% At Rs 264 Cr Vs Rs 342 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 16.3% At Rs 1,333 Cr Vs Rs 1,146 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 0.9% At Rs 408 Cr Vs Rs 404 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 30.6% Vs 35.3% YoY

Oswal Pumps Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 59.4% At Rs 39.6 Cr Vs Rs 97.5 Cr YoY

Revenue Down 6.2% At Rs 506 Cr Vs Rs 540 Cr YoY

Ebitda Down 55.2% At Rs 57.3 Cr Vs Rs 128 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.3% Vs 23.7% YoY

Action Construction Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 82.2% At Rs 164 Cr Vs Rs 90 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 19.1% At Rs 886 Cr Vs Rs 744 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 23.4% At Rs 134.1 Cr Vs Rs 108.7 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 15.1% Vs 14.6% YoY

Turtlemint Fintech Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss At Rs 26 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 38 Cr QoQ

Revenue Up 16% At Rs 342.2 Cr Vs Rs 295 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Loss At Rs 26.1 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 32.9 Cr QoQ

Automotive Axles Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 66.7% At Rs 60 Cr Vs Rs 36 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 43.5% At Rs 663 Cr Vs Rs 462 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 73.5% At Rs 83.4 Cr Vs Rs 48 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 12.6% Vs 10.4% YoY

Kennametal India Q2

Net Profit At Rs 107 Cr Vs Rs 31.4 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 86.4% At Rs 552 Cr Vs Rs 296 Cr YoY

Ebitda At Rs 154.9 Cr Vs Rs 52.7 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 28.1% Vs 17.8% YoY

VIP Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss At Rs 30.5 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 143.1 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 15.2% At Rs 468 Cr Vs Rs 406.3 Cr YoY

Ebitda Loss At Rs 33 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 106.4 Cr YoY

Dollar Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 1.7% At Rs 35.8 Cr Vs Rs 35.2 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 14.3% At Rs 539 Cr Vs Rs 472 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 0.4% At Rs 60.5 Cr Vs Rs 60.3 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.2% Vs 12.8% YoY

Hinduja Global Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss At Rs 2.9 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 19.5 Cr YoY

Revenue Down 1.4% At Rs 1,076 Cr Vs Rs 1,091 Cr YoY

Ebitda Down 21.5% At Rs 20.5 Cr Vs Rs 26.1 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 1.9% Vs 2.4% YoY

EIH Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 19.9% At Rs 136 Cr Vs Rs 114 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 16.1% At Rs 694 Cr Vs Rs 598 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 22.8% At Rs 188.8 Cr Vs Rs 153.7 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 27.2% Vs 25.7% YoY

Vodafone Idea Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss At Rs 5,975 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 3,754 Cr QoQ

Revenue Up 1.7% At Rs 11,884 Cr Vs Rs 11,689 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Down 1.1% At Rs 4,981 Cr Vs Rs 5,034 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 41.9% Vs 43.1% QoQ

ARPU At Rs 198 Vs Rs 195 QoQ

One-Time Loss Of Rs 462 Cr Vs Gain Of Rs 1,611 Cr QoQ

Techno Electric Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 51.9% At Rs 158 Cr Vs Rs 104 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 31.4% At Rs 1,108 Cr Vs Rs 843 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 62.8% At Rs 181 Cr Vs Rs 111 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 16.3% Vs 13.2% YoY

TARC Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit At Rs 4.4 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 15.8 Cr YoY

Revenue At Rs 129 Cr Vs Rs 6.9 Cr YoY

Ebitda Loss At Rs 2.2 Cr Vs Loss Of Rs 35.6 Cr YoY

Ethos Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 26.1% At Rs 29 Cr Vs Rs 23 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 30.3% At Rs 499 Cr Vs Rs 383 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 25.8% At Rs 61 Cr Vs Rs 48.5 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 12.2% Vs 12.7% YoY

Landmark Cars Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit At Rs 18.5 Cr Vs Rs 1.2 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 19.9% At Rs 1,452 Cr Vs Rs 1,211 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 53.7% At Rs 83 Cr Vs Rs 54 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 5.7% Vs 4.5% YoY

Religare Enterprises Q2 (Cons)

Total Income Up 14% At Rs 2,390 Cr Vs Rs 2,089 Cr YoY

Net Loss At Rs 50 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 38.8 Cr YoY

Travel Food Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 52.1% At Rs 146 Cr Vs Rs 96 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 19.4% At Rs 425 Cr Vs Rs 356 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 17% At Rs 158 Cr Vs Rs 135 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 37.2% Vs 37.9% YoY

Wakefit Innovations Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 0.6% At Rs 15.9 Cr Vs Rs 16 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 19.9% At Rs 452 Cr Vs Rs 377 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 22% At Rs 50 Cr Vs Rs 41 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 11.1% Vs 10.9% YoY

Manorama Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 52.3% At Rs 81 Cr Vs Rs 53.2 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 42.1% At Rs 459 Cr Vs Rs 323 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 35.2% At Rs 118.7 Cr Vs Rs 87.8 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 25.9% Vs 27.2% YoY

Names Deep Saraf As MD

Reliance Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 65.5% At Rs 30 Cr Vs Rs 87 Cr YoY

Revenue Down 7.3% At Rs 1,830 Cr Vs Rs 1,974 Cr YoY

Ebitda Down 17.2% At Rs 512 Cr Vs Rs 618 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 28% Vs 31.3% YoY

Appoints Rajendra Vishwanath Pawar As CFO

Neeraj Parakh Resigns As Interim CFO

RVNL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 8.3% At Rs 249 Cr Vs Rs 230 Cr YoY

Revenue Down 8.2% At Rs 4,701 Cr Vs Rs 5,123 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 19.5% At Rs 264 Cr Vs Rs 221 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 5.6% Vs 4.3% YoY

Sharda Motor Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Up 33.1% At Rs 99.4 Cr Vs Rs 74.7 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 53.9% At Rs 1,211 Cr Vs Rs 787 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 24.5% At Rs 125.7 Cr Vs Rs 101 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 10.4% Vs 12.8% YoY

NMDC Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 17% At Rs 1,664 Cr Vs Rs 2,006 Cr QoQ

Revenue Down 2.3% At Rs 6,638 Cr Vs Rs 6,795 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Down 21.4% At Rs 1,940 Cr Vs Rs 2,468 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 29.2% Vs 36.3% QoQ

Uflex Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit At Rs 215 Cr Vs Rs 30.3 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 25.8% At Rs 4,821 Cr Vs Rs 3,832 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 70.7% At Rs 664 Cr Vs Rs 389 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 13.8% Vs 10.2% YoY

NMDC Steel Q2

Net Profit Up 20.8% At Rs 61 Cr Vs Rs 50.5 Cr QoQ

Revenue Up 2.8% At Rs 3,764 Cr Vs Rs 3,662 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Up 15.8% At Rs 462.7 Cr Vs Rs 400 Cr QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 12.3% Vs 10.9% QoQ

Elevate Campuses Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 23.3% At Rs 33 Cr Vs Rs 43 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 30.4% At Rs 236 Cr Vs Rs 181 Cr YoY

Ebitda Up 18.8% At Rs 158 Cr Vs Rs 133 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 66.9% Vs 73.5% YoY

Laser Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit Down 5% At Rs 30.2 Cr Vs Rs 31.8 Cr YoY

Revenue Up 2.1% At Rs 628 Cr Vs Rs 615 Cr YoY

Ebitda Down 5.6% At Rs 75.7 Cr Vs Rs 80.2 Cr YoY

Ebitda Margin At 12.1% Vs 13% YoY

M&M October Business Update

Total Production Up 30.4% At 1.24 Lakh Units YoY

Total Sales Up 7.3% At 1.27 Lakh Units YoY

Stocks In News

NBCC (India): Signed an MoU with the West Bengal government for various development works in the state.

Signed an MoU with the West Bengal government for various development works in the state. Amagi Media Labs: Entered into a pact with Golden Times Media Tech to bring Chinese entertainment channels to global platforms.

Entered into a pact with Golden Times Media Tech to bring Chinese entertainment channels to global platforms. Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems announced advancement of the 120mm Rapid Attack Mortar System mounted on a vehicle platform. Separately, NCLT approved the resolution plan for Tork Motors, which will cease to be a step-down subsidiary; Bharat Forge's 64.29% stake in Tork will be extinguished and Tork's equity capital will be wiped out.

Kalyani Strategic Systems announced advancement of the 120mm Rapid Attack Mortar System mounted on a vehicle platform. Separately, NCLT approved the resolution plan for Tork Motors, which will cease to be a step-down subsidiary; Bharat Forge's 64.29% stake in Tork will be extinguished and Tork's equity capital will be wiped out. Clean Max Enviro: Signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest Rs 50,000 crore in a clean energy complex that will power a 2 GW compute factory.

Signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest Rs 50,000 crore in a clean energy complex that will power a 2 GW compute factory. RCF: Extended the tenure of Nazhat J Shaikh as CFO till March 2027.

Extended the tenure of Nazhat J Shaikh as CFO till March 2027. Zee Entertainment: Approved a buyback of up to Rs 600 crore, comprising up to 6.6 crore shares at Rs 91 per share. The buyback represents 7.22% of the company's equity.

Approved a buyback of up to Rs 600 crore, comprising up to 6.6 crore shares at Rs 91 per share. The buyback represents 7.22% of the company's equity. Krishna GVK: Announced a 256-key luxury hotel in Bengaluru to be operated by Indian Hotels under the Taj brand, with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Taj Yelahanka.

Announced a 256-key luxury hotel in Bengaluru to be operated by Indian Hotels under the Taj brand, with an investment of Rs 500 crore in Taj Yelahanka. MRPL: Said the Prime Minister will dedicate the company's Rs 330-crore marketing terminal to the nation.

Said the Prime Minister will dedicate the company's Rs 330-crore marketing terminal to the nation. CMR Green Tech: Secured Rs 210 crore credit lines from HDFC Bank and enhanced Axis Bank credit limits to Rs 274 crore.

Secured Rs 210 crore credit lines from HDFC Bank and enhanced Axis Bank credit limits to Rs 274 crore. Gland Pharma: Issued a corporate guarantee of €20 million for Phixen SAS, while its subsidiary secured a €50 million credit line from MUFG.

Issued a corporate guarantee of €20 million for Phixen SAS, while its subsidiary secured a €50 million credit line from MUFG. HDFC Bank: Re-appointed V Srinivasa Rangan as Whole-Time Director for one year.

Re-appointed V Srinivasa Rangan as Whole-Time Director for one year. Union Bank: Invested an additional Rs 337 crore in Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, raising its stake to 26.24% from 25.1%.

Invested an additional Rs 337 crore in Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, raising its stake to 26.24% from 25.1%. Dynacons Systems: Received a $6.83 million order from the Ministry of Public Works in Dominica.

Received a $6.83 million order from the Ministry of Public Works in Dominica. EIH: Will invest Rs 777 crore in a new hotel in Hyderabad, which is expected to become operational by September 2030.

Will invest Rs 777 crore in a new hotel in Hyderabad, which is expected to become operational by September 2030. WeWork India: Plans to invest Rs 144 crore for capacity addition in Hyderabad.

Plans to invest Rs 144 crore for capacity addition in Hyderabad. GAIL: Signed a pact with Krishak Bharati Cooperative for a gas-based fertiliser project and will build a 1.27 MMTPA urea plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Signed a pact with Krishak Bharati Cooperative for a gas-based fertiliser project and will build a 1.27 MMTPA urea plant in Andhra Pradesh. MSTC: Received RBI approval for its Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform.

Received RBI approval for its Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform. Mayur Uniquoters: Reported a fire at Line 3 of its Jaitpura plant. No injuries were reported and the company said the incident is not expected to have a material impact.

Reported a fire at Line 3 of its Jaitpura plant. No injuries were reported and the company said the incident is not expected to have a material impact. Schneider Electric President: Revised FY27 capex guidance to Rs 266 crore.

Revised FY27 capex guidance to Rs 266 crore. AGI Infra: Opened its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs 269.205 per share.

Opened its QIP issue with a floor price of Rs 269.205 per share. Welspun Corp: Formed a joint venture with Perma-Pipe Qatar to set up an IFBE coating plant.

Formed a joint venture with Perma-Pipe Qatar to set up an IFBE coating plant. EEPA Jewellers: Said Srinivas Kamoji Gunupudi will resign as CFO effective November 30.

Said Srinivas Kamoji Gunupudi will resign as CFO effective November 30. Star Cement: Said its subsidiary has been declared the preferred bidder for a mining lease in Rajasthan.

Said its subsidiary has been declared the preferred bidder for a mining lease in Rajasthan. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts: Reported a reduction of Rs 106 crore in its contingent liabilities.

Reported a reduction of Rs 106 crore in its contingent liabilities. Navin Fluorine: Commenced operations at its 15,000 MTPA HFC R32 plant in Surat.

Commenced operations at its 15,000 MTPA HFC R32 plant in Surat. TVS Motor: Expanded its presence in Mauritius with the launch of two new models.

Expanded its presence in Mauritius with the launch of two new models. Som Distilleries: Resumed production and dispatches at its Bhopal facility.

Resumed production and dispatches at its Bhopal facility. Skyways Air: Said its subsidiary allotted 16.97 lakh shares at Rs 250 apiece, with the company infusing Rs 42.42 crore into Forin Container.

Said its subsidiary allotted 16.97 lakh shares at Rs 250 apiece, with the company infusing Rs 42.42 crore into Forin Container. Laser Power: Re-appointed Deepak Goel as Managing Director and CEO for five years.

Bulk And Block Deals

DCX Systems

QE Securities LLP bought 18,626 shares at Rs 162.22/share.

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 73,820 shares at Rs 163.07/share.

IMC India Securities Private Limited bought 42,383 shares at Rs 163.67/share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 3,393 shares at Rs 162.08/share.

Dipan Mehta Commodities Private Limited sold 1,500 shares at Rs 162.75/share.

Gallantt Ispat

Santosh Kumar Agrawal bought 40.00 lakh shares at Rs 503.00/share.

Dinesh R Agarwal sold 40.00 lakh shares at Rs 503.00/share.

Granules India

Saumik Ketankumar Doshi bought 2.90 lakh shares at Rs 823.54/share.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 75,884 shares at Rs 395.80/share.

Vithalbhai Bachubhai Kapuriya HUF bought 6,633 shares at Rs 393.83/share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 179 shares at Rs 392.07/share.

Irage Broking Services LLP sold 75,884 shares at Rs 396.48/share.

Rays of Belief

Setu Securities Pvt Ltd sold 7,457 shares at Rs 307.05/share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 5,763 shares at Rs 291.84/share.

Alphagrep Securities Private Limited bought and sold 1.08 lakh shares; net position nil.

NRB Industrial Bearings

Orion Stocks Ltd sold 79,832 shares at Rs 34.79/share.

Technocraft Ventures

Venus Investments VCC - Venus Stellar Fund sold 3.55 lakh shares at Rs 488.61/share.

Insider Trades

Havells India: QRG Investments and Holdings Limited, Promoter, bought 6,05,000 shares.

QRG Investments and Holdings Limited, Promoter, bought 6,05,000 shares. Aurum PropTech: Aurum RealEstate Developers Limited, Promoter, bought 25,000 shares.

Aurum RealEstate Developers Limited, Promoter, bought 25,000 shares. Speciality Restaurants: Mr. Anjanmoy Chatterjee, Promoter & Director, bought 43,660 shares.

Mr. Anjanmoy Chatterjee, Promoter & Director, bought 43,660 shares. Thomas Cook (India): Fairbridge Capital Mauritius Limited, Promoter, bought 4,80,000 shares.

Fairbridge Capital Mauritius Limited, Promoter, bought 4,80,000 shares. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Gandhar Coals & Mines Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 80,500 shares.

Gandhar Coals & Mines Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 80,500 shares. NCC: Sirisha Projects Private Limited, Promoter, bought 20,210 shares.

Sirisha Projects Private Limited, Promoter, bought 20,210 shares. Sangam India: Sonmod Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Promoter Group, bought 28,506 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10%

Jyoti Structures

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework

Supriya Lifescience

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: ARPU Hits Rs 198, Revenue Up Slightly, But Losses Balloon To Rs 5,975 Crore

F&O Cues

Nifty Nov futures flat at 25,314 at a premium of 15 points.

Nifty Options 17th Nov Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities Under Ban

Kaynes Tech

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