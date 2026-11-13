India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 4th ODI

India will take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to secure the series with another victory after taking a 2-0 lead in the contest.

India won the first ODI by five wickets and followed it up with a four-run victory in the second match under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. The third ODI in Hamilton was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Slip In ICC Rankings; Axar, Arshdeep And Gurnoor Make ODI Gains

With two matches remaining, India need just one more win to seal the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to bounce back on home soil and keep their hopes of levelling the series alive.

India will be without regular captain Shubman Gill, who has left the ODI squad to prepare for the upcoming Test series. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be key players for the visitors.

India Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be played on Friday, November 13, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Venue

The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The venue will also host the fifth and final match of the series on November 15.

India Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk, vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young.

India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: Full Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI November 4 Auckland 7:30 AM 2nd ODI November 7 Wellington 7:30 AM 3rd ODI November 10 Hamilton 7:30 AM 4th ODI November 13 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM 5th ODI November 15 Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul To Skip Final 2 ODIs Against New Zealand; Ex-India Pacer Questions Decision

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.