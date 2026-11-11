Shubman Gill, KL Rahul To Skip Final 2 ODIs Against New Zealand; Ex-India Pacer Questions Decision

Indian ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill and experienced batter KL Rahul are set to leave India's ODI squad before the end of the ongoing series against New Zealand as they turn their attention to the upcoming Test assignment.

While their early departure was already confirmed when the squad for the New Zealand tour was announced, former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has questioned the decision to release two of the team's key batters before the final two matches.

Gill and Rahul are among India's most important players in Test cricket, making it important for the duo to get accustomed to the red-ball format ahead of the series. However, Ganesh is not entirely convinced that leaving the ODI squad at this stage is the right call.

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The former cricketer's concerns come after rain interruptions affected the ongoing ODI series, limiting the opportunities for both batters to spend time in the middle.

The third ODI was also abandoned without a ball being bowled, meaning neither Gill nor Rahul got a chance to take the field.

"Should Gill and KL Rahul rest for the last two ODIs? Considering the amount of game time they've had in the first 3 ODIs I don't think it's a wise idea to pull out of the ODI series. I understand the test match simulation and all that, but a proper game of cricket will prepare you much better than facing thousands of red balls in the net," Dodda Ganesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With their ODI commitments already limited by the weather, Ganesh has questioned whether skipping the remaining two matches is the right decision.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul To Leave For Wellington

India's Test specialists will begin preparations for the upcoming series from November 11. Test skipper Shubman Gill, senior opener KL Rahul, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pacer Anshul Kamboj are scheduled to leave for Wellington on Wednesday.

The move will allow the players to shift their focus towards the red-ball assignment and begin preparations ahead of the Test series.

Gautam Gambhir To Stay Back For Final Two ODIs

India's coaching staff will also be divided between the two assignments. Head coach Gautam Gambhir will remain with the ODI squad for the final two matches against New Zealand.

The fourth and fifth ODIs are scheduled to take place on November 13 and 15 at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga.

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Gambhir will stay back to oversee the team during the remaining matches, while the Test specialists begin their preparations in Wellington.

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