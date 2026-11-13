Asian Markets Today: Kospi Jumps 2% As Asia Defies Wall Street Losses; Nvidia Turmoil Eyed

Asian markets mostly traded higher on Friday, with South Korea's Kospi leading gains, rising 2.14%, despite losses on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.32%, while the broader Topix advanced 0.55%.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and New Zealand's NZX 50 traded lower, declining 0.90% and 0.84%, respectively.

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US markets ended lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.36%, the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.39% and the S&P 500 slipping 0.35%.

Despite the losses, all three major indices are headed for weekly gains. The Nasdaq is up 3.2% so far this week, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.9% and the Dow is up nearly 2%.

All three are on course for their strongest weekly performances since early August.

Nvidia Turmoil, Jensen Huang Reports In Focus

Investor sentiment remained sensitive to developments surrounding Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang.

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Huang reportedly stepped down on Thursday following allegations concerning his personal relationships, including reported links to a woman whom US intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress, who has been with the company for more than a decade, is set to take over as interim CEO.

The company's board is reportedly considering both internal and external candidates for a permanent successor.

Analysts cited by CNBC have warned that Huang's reported departure could trigger a correction of as much as 20% in Nvidia shares.

US Wholesale Inflation Data In Focus

Investors will also track the release of October's producer price index (PPI) data on Friday for cues on wholesale inflation in the US.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect headline PPI to rise 0.4% month-on-month and 6.6% year-on-year (YoY).

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