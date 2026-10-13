Five Stocks To Buy, Today October 13: PN Gadgil, TARIL, Angel One, And More

Analysts have recommended five stocks for investors and traders, including P N Gadgil Jewellers, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Kwality Wall's (India) and Angel One.

The recommendations offer potential upside ranging from around 3% to over 32% from the current market prices provided. Stop-loss levels have also been suggested to help manage downside risk.

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P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. (CMP: Rs 605.00)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager, Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended buying P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. (PNGJL) at Rs 600. He has placed the stop loss at Rs 578 and set a target of Rs 635. At the CMP of Rs 605, the target implies a potential upside of about 4.96%. Separately, market data showed PNGJL at Rs 603.40 at the close on October 12.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) (CMP: Rs 296.00)

Krishan has also recommended buying Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. at Rs 290. The analyst has suggested a stop loss of Rs 280 and a target price of Rs 306. Based on the stated CMP of Rs 296, the target represents a potential upside of approximately 3.38%.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd. (CMP: Rs 598.00)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd, recommends buying Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd. He has set a target price of Rs 640, with a stop loss at Rs 552. The target indicates potential upside of around 7.02% from the stated CMP of Rs 598.

Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 36.30)

Halder has also given a buy recommendation on Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. (KWIL), with a target of Rs 48 and stop loss at Rs 30.50. The target implies a potential upside of about 32.23% from the CMP of Rs 36.30, the highest among the five recommendations.

Angel One Ltd. (CMP: Rs 302.25)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, recommends buying Angel One around Rs 303, with a stop loss at Rs 296 and targets of Rs 310 and Rs 315. The higher target offers potential upside of about 4.22% from Rs 302.25.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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