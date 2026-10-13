IMF Raises India's FY27 GDP Growth Forecast To 7%, Cuts China's 2026 Outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday, raised India's FY27 GDP growth forecast by 0.6 percentage point to 7%. The move comes right after RBI, in its latest MPC meeting, raised GDP growth estimate to 7.1% for this year.

IMF also raised FY28 growth forecast by 0.3 percentage point to 7%. Notably, the IMF cited robust domestic demand and services activity in India despite elevated oil prices.

Contrastingly, the IMF slashed China's 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.5%.



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