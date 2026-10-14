Stock Market Today, GIFT Nifty Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 Set To Open Lower; Asia Mixed; Canara Bank, BHEL Q2 In Focus

Stock Market Live Update, October 14, 2026: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open under pressure on Wednesday amid weak global cues, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing West Asia conflict. Investors will also track India's August Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data for further cues on the domestic market outlook.

GIFT Nifty was trading 68.8 points lower at 22,766 levels, indicating a weaker start for the bourses.

In the previous session, the Sensex climbed 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to close at 73,033.78, while the Nifty 50 advanced 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721.95. The rally was supported by gains in IT, Realty and PSU Bank stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the possibility of reviewing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading mixed, with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.62%, Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.32% and South Korea's Kospi rising 0.82%.

Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.15%, the S&P 500 slipping 0.02%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending 0.35% lower.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained elevated. Brent crude was trading 0.8% higher at $106.55 a barrel, adding to concerns around energy costs amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors will now be focusing on September reading of the US consumer price index, which is expected later in the day.

Q2 Results Today

Several companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, including Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Ceat, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), Tata Technologies, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts.