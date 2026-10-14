Stock Market Today, GIFT Nifty Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 Set To Open Lower; Asia Mixed; Canara Bank, BHEL Q2 In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty was trading 71.8 points lower at 22,763 levels as compared to Nifty 50 future's closing levels, indicating a weak start for the bourses.
Stock Market Live Update, October 14, 2026: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open under pressure on Wednesday amid weak global cues, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, elevated crude oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the ongoing West Asia conflict. Investors will also track India's August Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data for further cues on the domestic market outlook.
GIFT Nifty was trading 68.8 points lower at 22,766 levels, indicating a weaker start for the bourses.
In the previous session, the Sensex climbed 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to close at 73,033.78, while the Nifty 50 advanced 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721.95. The rally was supported by gains in IT, Realty and PSU Bank stocks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the possibility of reviewing long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.
Meanwhile, Asian markets were trading mixed, with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down 0.62%, Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.32% and South Korea's Kospi rising 0.82%.
Overnight, US markets ended lower, with the Nasdaq Composite declining 0.15%, the S&P 500 slipping 0.02%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending 0.35% lower.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices remained elevated. Brent crude was trading 0.8% higher at $106.55 a barrel, adding to concerns around energy costs amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
Investors will now be focusing on September reading of the US consumer price index, which is expected later in the day.
Q2 Results Today
Several companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, including Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Ceat, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), Tata Technologies, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts.
Stock Market Live: Bank of Baroda Says Not Served With Suit Filed By BR Shetty, Will Defend Interests
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Bank of Baroda said it has seen media reports regarding a suit said to have been filed by Dr. Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty in the Bombay High Court on Oct. 13, 2026.
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The bank said it has not been served with the suit and therefore cannot comment on the contents of the pleadings.
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Bank of Baroda added that if and when it is served with the suit, it will defend the matter firmly and take all necessary steps to protect its interests.
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The clarification was issued in response to media reports and disclosed under SEBI's LODR regulations.
Stock Market Live: SS Retail Sees Strong Premium Demand, Targets Industry-Beating Growth
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SS Retail CMD Siddharth Shah told NDTV Profit that the company's same-store sales growth was driven by volume growth, with Q1 volumes growing at around 25% despite operating pressures.
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Shah said SS Retail expects to outpace industry growth during the festive season, supported by healthy consumer demand trends.
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He noted that purchases of mobile phones through low-cost EMI schemes have increased, aiding sales momentum.
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Management said demand remains particularly strong in the premium segment and does not expect a significant slowdown in overall consumption.
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Shah added that higher prices are unlikely to materially impact demand.
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SS Retail expects to deliver 30%-35% same-store sales growth in FY27, according to management.
Stock Market Live: IT Minister Vaishnaw Says Trust Critical To Global Semiconductor Supply Chain
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IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said trust will be a critical element in the semiconductor value chain as countries and companies build long-term chip manufacturing partnerships.
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Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Vaishnaw said it is important to develop a comprehensive ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing.
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The minister said India wants to be deeply embedded in the global semiconductor value chain, underscoring the country's ambitions to become a significant player in the chip industry.
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He added that building a broader semiconductor ecosystem will be key to strengthening India's position in global electronics and technology manufacturing.
Stock Market Live: Eternal To Announce Q2 FY27 Results On Oct. 21
- Eternal will announce its Q2 FY27 results on Oct. 21.
Stock Market Live: JK Tyre Receives Rs 95 Crore GST Demand
- JK Tyre & Industries has received a Rs 95 crore tax demand from the Chennai GST authorities.
Stock Market Live: Sowilo Investment's Sandip Agarwal Sees Better Prospects For IT Services Firms Amid AI Adoption
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Sandip Agarwal of Sowilo Investment told NDTV Profit that he does not see significant near-term benefits for large-cap IT stocks, though technology services companies continue to remain in focus due to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).
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Agarwal said an inflection point for the sector could emerge around March next year, with investors likely to generate stronger returns from IT companies over the coming year.
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He noted that the negative impact of deflationary trends began to appear around June, weighing on the sector.
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According to Agarwal, AI-led disruption is expected to drive growth across the IT sector, creating opportunities for technology services providers.
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He added that disruptive technology cycles often lead to "hockey-stick" growth trajectories, though disruptions are typically first witnessed among hardware and product companies.
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Agarwal said he currently sees no major risk in investing in IT stocks, while maintaining a constructive view on the sector's longer-term prospects.
Stock Market Live: Hindustan Oil Exploration Appoints Debabrata Das As CFO
- Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has appointed Debabrata Das as Chief Financial Officer with effect from Oct. 16.
- Allen Joseph Andrade will step down as CFO from Oct. 15.
Stock Market Live: Aequs Evaluating Options After MCA Rejects Merger Proposal
- Aequs said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has rejected the proposed merger of the company with three subsidiaries.
- The company is evaluating further courses of action regarding the proposal.
Stock Market Live: Biocon Secures Earliest Licensed Launch Dates For Pebrilzo
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Biocon said it has secured the earliest licensed launch dates for Pebrilzo, according to an exchange filing.
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Pebrilzo is used in the treatment of breast cancer.
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The development provides visibility on the product's commercial launch timeline in licensed markets.
Stock Market Live: Ceigall India Receives Completion Certificate For Rs 1,660 Crore Highway Project
- Ceigall India has received the completion certificate for a Rs 1,660 crore highway project.
- The company will undertake operations and maintenance (O&M) of the project stretch at Rs 2.88 crore per year.
Stock Market Live: Noel Tata, Neville Tata File Caveats In Bombay High Court Amid Trustee Dispute
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Noel Tata and Neville Tata have filed caveats in the Bombay High Court, with similar caveats also filed in the Mumbai City Civil Court on Oct. 7, according to court registry records.
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The caveats arise from an ongoing dispute involving trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.
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The filings were made in anticipation of potential legal proceedings before the High Court and civil court.
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Trustees Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata, and Bhaskar Bhat have been named as caveatees in the matter.
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Sources at Tata Trusts said the inclusion of Bhaskar Bhat and Darius Khambata is procedural in nature.
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A caveat ensures that no order is passed by a court without first hearing the party that has filed the caveat.
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According to sources, the move is aimed at ensuring the Tata side is heard before courts take up matters related to trustees.
Stock Market Live: Wipro Sees No Business Impact From PERM Program Suspension
- Wipro said the PERM programme is distinct from the H-1B visa programme and does not expect any impact on its business from the PERM suspension.
- The company said around 80% of its US workforce is locally hired and it remains committed to its localisation strategy in the US.
Stock Market Live: Signpost India Secures Exclusive Advertising Rights On Chalo Buses
- Signpost India has received exclusive advertising rights on buses operated under Chalo Mobility's Premium Bus Service.
- The contract is valid for five years and carries a gross advertising revenue potential of nearly Rs 36 crore.
Stock Market Live: China's September Exports, Imports Beat Estimates; Trade Surplus Widens
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China's exports in dollar terms rose 36.3% year-on-year (YoY) in September, exceeding market expectations of 25% growth.
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Imports grew 31% YoY in September, also outperforming estimates of 25% growth.
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China's trade surplus stood at $133.5 billion in September, higher than the consensus estimate of a $117.8 billion surplus.
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The stronger-than-expected trade data points to resilient external demand and import activity, with both exports and imports surpassing market forecasts.
Stock Market Live: Swan Realty Launches Luxury Residential Project 'Bodhi' In Bengaluru
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Swan Corp's real estate arm Swan Realty has launched 'Bodhi', a luxury residential project in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.
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The project is spread across 30,000 square feet and marks the company's expansion in Bengaluru's premium residential market.
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The development was disclosed in an exchange filing.
Stock Market Live: TCS Partners With ManageEngine To Support India's Sovereign Cloud Initiative
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed an agreement with ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corp., to support India's sovereign cloud initiative, PTI reported.
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Under the agreement, ManageEngine's enterprise IT solutions will be deployed on TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, TCS' indigenous AI-enabled cloud platform.
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The collaboration is aimed at strengthening India's sovereign cloud ecosystem by combining TCS' cloud infrastructure capabilities with ManageEngine's IT management and enterprise software offerings.
FIIs Sell 84% Of Two-Month Buying In September, Raise Relative Weight In Financials: CLSA
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold $4.1 billion worth of Indian equities in September, reversing 84% of their purchases over the previous two months, as the domestic market underperformed emerging market peers. Meanwhile, domestic mutual funds (DMFs) witnessed a rebound in equity inflows, although rising systematic investment plan (SIP) discontinuations emerged as a concern.
Stock Market Live: Share India Gets NCLT Approval For Merger Date Revision
- NCLT Ahmedabad has revised the appointed date for the merger of Silverleaf Capital Services with Share India Securities to Apr. 1, 2026, from Oct. 1, 2023.
Stock Market Live: Greaves Finance Appoints Mukul Kanchan As CEO
- Greaves Finance, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has appointed Mukul Kanchan as Chief Executive Officer with effect from Oct. 1.
Stock Market Live: HEG Advanced Materials Renamed As HEG
- HEG Advanced Materials said the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has approved the change of name from HEG Graphite to HEG.
Stock Market Live: Fusion CX IPO Opens For Subscription
- Fusion CX, a customer experience and business process solutions provider, has opened its initial public offering.
- The company provides multichannel customer support and AI data infrastructure services, including data annotation, image labelling and robotic teleoperations.
Stock Market Live: Zydus Lifesciences Receives 5 USFDA Observations For Ahmedabad Plant
- Zydus Lifesciences said the US FDA issued five observations following an inspection of its Moraiya manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.
- The inspection was conducted between Oct. 5 and Oct. 13.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Coking Coal Hikes Prices Across Select Grades
- Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL) has raised prices of select coking coal grades by 0.1% to 14%.
- The revision applies to various coal grades supplied to the non-regulated sector.
Stock Market Live: PNC Infra Gets Delhi High Court Relief Against NHAI Debarment
- PNC Infratech and its SPV have received a Delhi High Court order staying NHAI debarment orders issued in September.
Stock Market Live: IT Stocks In Focus As Global Memory Stocks Remain Under Pressure
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Nifty IT could remain in focus after global memory-chip stocks extended losses amid concerns over increasing competition from China.
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China's CXMT has reportedly advanced its memory-cell technology, raising concerns about potential pricing pressure in the global memory market.
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Among global peers, Micron Technology declined 3.7%, while SK Hynix fell 3.2% overnight amid concerns over memory pricing and competition.
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In contrast, Infosys ADR and Wipro ADR rallied more than 6%, suggesting a divergence between Indian IT services stocks and global AI-linked semiconductor names.
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The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3% in the previous session and is down about 1.6% over the past week.
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Market participants pointed to a potential "reverse AI trade", with investors rotating into traditional IT services names. The theme was reflected in the domestic market as Nifty IT gained more than 5% in the previous session.
Stock Market Live: Paytm Says Rs 704 Crore GST Order To Have No Impact On Books
- Paytm's gaming arm First Games has received a Rs 704 crore tax order from a Noida authority.
- The demand has been revised down from Rs 5,712 crore.
- The company said the order will have no impact on its books, while First Games is evaluating legal remedies.
Stock Market Live: Hyundai Group To Invest $15.5 Billion In India Through 2032
- yundai Motor Group plans to invest $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032.
- The group will establish an investment entity in India, expand manufacturing capacity and invest $700 million in its India R&D centre.
Stock Market Live: RailTel Secures Rs 49 Crore Odisha Government Order
- RailTel has received a Rs 49 crore order from the Odisha Education Department.
- The contract is for the development of digital application modules and is scheduled for completion by May 2027.
Stock Market Live: Adani Enterprises, Jabil Sign Pact For AI Data Centre Equipment JV
- Adani Enterprises and Jabil have signed an MoU to form a 50:50 joint venture.
- The JV will manufacture and assemble AI racks, servers, storage systems and data-centre equipment in India.
Stock Market Live: Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Proposal
- Urban Company said its board will meet on Oct. 16 to consider a fundraising proposal.
Stock Market Live: Tata Elxsi Reports Revenue Growth; Margins Expand Despite Wage Hikes
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Tata Elxsi reported a mixed set of Q2 FY27 results, with revenue rising 3.4% QoQ to Rs 1,056 crore from Rs 1,021 crore.
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EBIT increased 7.3% QoQ to Rs 207.8 crore, while EBIT margin expanded to 19.7% from 19% in the previous quarter despite salary revisions.
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Net profit stood at Rs 170.3 crore, largely flat compared with Rs 170.6 crore in Q1 FY27.
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The company reported constant-currency revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ, supported by broad-based growth across business verticals.
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Healthcare was the fastest-growing segment, rising 3.5% QoQ in constant currency terms, followed by Media & Communications at 3.4% and Transportation at 2%.
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Tata Elxsi said it secured a product engineering mandate for a next-generation home dialysis solution and continues to see traction in the aerospace segment.
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The company also made an early-stage investment in its KAVIA AI partnership, which is focused on enterprise software modernisation and AI-driven development.
Stock Market Live: Ujjivan SFB Board To Consider Equity Fund Raise On Oct. 16
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will consider raising funds through a preferential equity issue at its board meeting on Oct. 16.
Stock Market Live: Bharat Electronics Bags Additional Orders Worth Rs 533 Crore
- Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has secured additional orders worth Rs 533 crore since Sept. 17.
- The orders include communication equipment, avionics, cybersecurity solutions, drones, jammers, software solutions, upgrades and services.
Stock Market Live: Hero Motors Doubles Profit, Margin Expands Sharply
- Hero Motors reported Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 10.2 crore, compared with Rs 4.7 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 24.9% YoY to Rs 319 crore.
- EBITDA jumped 93% YoY to Rs 35.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 11.2% from 7.3%.
Stock Market Live: SS Retail Profit Rises 60%; Revenue Climbs 55%
- SS Retail reported Q1 net profit of Rs 23.9 crore, up 60.4% YoY.
- Revenue increased 54.5% YoY to Rs 770 crore.
- EBITDA grew 47.7% YoY to Rs 44.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin stood at 5.8% versus 6.1% a year ago.
Stock Market Live: Tata Elxsi Revenue Crosses Rs 1,050 Crore In Q2
- Tata Elxsi reported Q2 revenue of Rs 1,056 crore, up 3.4% QoQ.
- EBIT increased 7.3% QoQ to Rs 207.8 crore.
- EBIT margin improved to 19.7% from 19% in Q1.
- Net profit stood at Rs 170.3 crore, largely flat sequentially.
Stock Market Live: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Profit Rises 79% QoQ
- Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers reported Q2 net profit of Rs 41.9 crore, up 79.1% QoQ from Rs 23.4 crore.
- Total income increased 10.9% QoQ to Rs 274 crore from Rs 247 crore.
Stock Market Live: TARIL Q2 Profit More Than Doubles; Revenue Jumps 61%
- TARIL reported Q2 consolidated net profit of Rs 79.8 crore, compared with Rs 33.9 crore a year ago.
- Revenue surged 60.7% YoY to Rs 739 crore from Rs 460 crore.
- EBITDA rose to Rs 129 crore from Rs 51.5 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 17.4% from 11.2%.
Stock Market Live: Key Q2 Results To Watch Today
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Several companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, including Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Canara Bank, Ceat, Elecon Engineering Company, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL), Tata Technologies, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts.
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Among the key results to watch will be Canara Bank for asset quality and margin trends, ICICI Lombard for premium growth and underwriting performance, MRPL for refining margins, Tata Technologies for demand commentary and deal pipeline updates, and BHEL for order inflows and execution momentum.
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Investors will also track management commentary for indications on demand trends, margins, order books and the outlook for the second half of FY27.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Kospi Gains Over 1.5%
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Asian markets were mixed in trade on Tuesday.
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Japan's Nikkei rose 0.33%, resuming trade after remaining closed in the previous session due to a holiday.
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South Korea's Kospi was the top performer among major regional indices, gaining more than 1.5%.
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Japan's Topix slipped 0.19%.
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Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.86%.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Opens Lower; Dow Falls Over 180 Points
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US markets traded lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) down 180.45 points, or 0.35%, at 51,670.10.
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The S&P 500 slipped 1.79 points, or 0.02%, to 7,805.45.
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The Nasdaq Composite declined 41.52 points, or 0.15%, to 27,204.38.
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The weakness comes as investors assess the outlook for interest rates, Treasury yields and upcoming economic data.
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