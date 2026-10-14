Over 550% Returns In 5 Years: This Logistics Stock Price Rallies 8%; Here's Why

Aegis Logistics share price was in demand on Wednesday, with the scrip rising as much as 7.72% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,499.50 per share.

Around 11:00 am, Aegis Logistics shares were trading near the day's high, up 6.72% at Rs 1,485.55 apiece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.12% higher at 73,119 levels.

Why Is Aegis Logistics Rising Today?

Aegis Logistics' arm is set to acquire an 89.8% stake in Tristar Holdings for a consideration of $809 million (around Rs 7,710 crore). The stake will be acquired from Agility Tristar Holdings and other shareholders.

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The transaction values Tristar at around 0.63 times its FY25 sales, based on an equity value of $882 million against revenue of approximately $1.4 billion.

The acquisition is expected to expand Aegis Logistics' presence in international energy logistics markets and provide an immediate addition to the company's overall profitability. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 FY27.

About Tristar And Financials

Tristar provides integrated liquid logistics solutions across global markets, with operations spanning maritime logistics, road transportation and fuel storage.

For the financial year ended December 31, 2025, Tristar reported revenue of Rs 13,310 crore, compared with Aegis Logistics' revenue of Rs 8,333 crore in FY26.

Tristar's revenue has grown consistently over the past three years, increasing from $1,089 million in 2023 to $1,220 million in 2024 and $1,401 million in 2025. In rupee terms, revenue rose from Rs 10,346 crore in 2023 to Rs 11,590 crore in 2024 and Rs 13,310 crore in 2025.

Tristar reported a margin of 18.3% as of December 2025, compared with Aegis Logistics' margin of 17% as of March 2026.

Aegis Logistics Share Price History

Aegis Logistics shares have delivered multibagger returns over the past five years, with the stock gaining 552.44% during the period, according to the data provided. The stock has risen 108.24% on a year-to-date basis and 83.10% over the past year.

The rally has gathered pace in recent months, with the shares advancing 140.10% over six months and 21.52% over three months. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has declined 14.25% year-to-date and 10.95% over one year, while the BSE Energy index has fallen 12.95% and 6.90%, respectively.

Over the longer term, Aegis Logistics has gained 361.56% in three years and 848.51% in 10 years, outperforming both benchmark indices over the five-year period.

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