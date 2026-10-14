Q2 Results Live: CEAT, Canara Bank Gains 3% Ahead Of Earnings; BHEL, Groww, ICICI Lombard Among Stocks In Focus
Q2 Results Live: BHEL, CEAT, Aditya Birla Money, and Canara Bank among 27 companies set to announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, October 13. Track every earnings update live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Ardi Alliances Ltd., Aurique Ltd., Bacil Pharma Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Canara Bank, CEAT Ltd., Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Indus Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Naturo Indiabull Ltd., Polycon International Ltd., Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., SecUR Credentials Limited, Sona Selection India Limited, Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, TTL Enterprises Limited, and Viji Finance Limited.are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
Canara Bank, BHEL, ICICI Lombard, CEAT, Bajaj Consumer Electricals and Groww will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: BHEL Profit Seen Doubling On Strong Execution, Margin Expansion
- BHEL is expected to report Q2 revenue of Rs 8,319 crore, up 10.7% YoY.
- EBITDA is estimated to rise 45% YoY to Rs 843 crore, while profit after tax is expected to jump 106% YoY to Rs 756 crore.
- Analysts expect margins to improve as the company executes a higher proportion of high-margin projects.
- A Rs 2.6 lakh crore order book and continued thermal power ordering are expected to provide strong revenue visibility.
Q2 Results Live: Hero Motors Profit More Than Doubles; Margin Expands To 11.2%
- Hero Motors reported Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 10.2 crore, compared with Rs 4.7 crore in the year-ago period.
- Revenue grew 24.9% YoY to Rs 319 crore from Rs 256 crore.
- EBITDA surged 93% YoY to Rs 35.9 crore from Rs 18.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 11.2% from 7.3% a year ago.
Q2 Results Live: SS Retail Profit Climbs 60%; Revenue Rises 55%
- SS Retail reported Q1 net profit of Rs 23.9 crore, up 60.4% YoY from Rs 14.9 crore.
- Revenue increased 54.5% YoY to Rs 770 crore from Rs 498 crore.
- EBITDA rose 47.7% YoY to Rs 44.6 crore from Rs 30.2 crore.
- EBITDA margin stood at 5.8%, compared with 6.1% a year ago.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Elxsi Margins Improve; Profit Remains Flat Sequentially
- Tata Elxsi reported Q2 revenue of Rs 1,056 crore, up 3.4% QoQ from Rs 1,021 crore.
- EBIT rose 7.3% QoQ to Rs 207.8 crore.
- EBIT margin improved to 19.7% from 19% in Q1.
- Net profit was largely unchanged at Rs 170.3 crore versus Rs 170.6 crore in the previous quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Anand Rathi Shares Profit Rises 79% QoQ
- Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers reported Q2 net profit of Rs 41.9 crore, up 79.1% QoQ from Rs 23.4 crore.
- Total income increased 10.9% QoQ to Rs 274 crore from Rs 247 crore.
Q2 Results Live: TARIL Profit Surges 135%; Margin Expands Sharply
- TARIL reported Q2 consolidated net profit of Rs 79.8 crore, compared with Rs 33.9 crore a year ago.
- Revenue jumped 60.7% YoY to Rs 739 crore from Rs 460 crore.
- EBITDA rose to Rs 129 crore from Rs 51.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 17.4% from 11.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Canara Bank, BHEL, CEAT, Groww Among Key Earnings To Watch Today
Investors will track quarterly earnings from Canara Bank, BHEL, CEAT, Groww and ICICI Lombard on Wednesday, October 14, as the Q2 FY27 results season continues. Bajaj Consumer Care, Tata Technologies, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and other companies are also scheduled to announce their results.
Follow this live blog for company-wise earnings updates, profit and revenue trends, margin movements and the market reaction to the latest numbers.
Q2 Results Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q2 Results Live coverage for Wednesday, October 14, 2026. A total of 27 companies, including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Canara Bank, Groww, CEAT and ICICI Lombard General Insurance, are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 financial results today.
Stay tuned for the latest earnings announcements, key financial figures, management commentary and stock-specific developments as companies report their quarterly performance.
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