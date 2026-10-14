Q2 Results Live: CEAT, Canara Bank Gains 3% Ahead Of Earnings; BHEL, Groww, ICICI Lombard Among Stocks In Focus

Q2 Results Live Updates: Ardi Alliances Ltd., Aurique Ltd., Bacil Pharma Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Canara Bank, CEAT Ltd., Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., Indus Finance Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Naturo Indiabull Ltd., Polycon International Ltd., Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., SecUR Credentials Limited, Sona Selection India Limited, Sulabh Engineers & Services Limited, Tata Technologies Limited, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, TTL Enterprises Limited, and Viji Finance Limited.are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Canara Bank, BHEL, ICICI Lombard, CEAT, Bajaj Consumer Electricals and Groww will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.

