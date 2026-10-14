HDB Financial Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2 Per Share; Check Record Date

HDB Financial Services Ltd., declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, after announcing its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as per an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday.

"Further, the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share (i.e. 20% on face value of each equity shares) for financial year 2026-27," the filing said.

The record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for the dividend payout is Oct. 23, 2026.

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"The interim dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear in the register of members / the list of beneficiary holders of the depositories as on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," the filing stated.

HDB Financial Q2 Results

HDB Financial Services Ltd.'s net profit saw a uptick of 34.3% to Rs 780 crore, compared to Rs 581 crore in the year ago period. The revenue saw a 10.1% increase to Rs 5,005 crore, compared to Rs 4,545 crore in the year prior.

HDB Financial Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit Up 34.3% At Rs 780 crore Vs Rs 581 crore

Revenue Up 10.1% At Rs 5,005 crore Vs Rs 4,545 crore

(This is a developing story.)

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