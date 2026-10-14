HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 34% To Rs 780 Crore, Revenue Up 10% YoY

HDB Financial Services Q2 Results: Non-banking financial company HDB Financial Services reported a 34.3% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹780 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven by healthy top-line expansion and operational efficiencies. The HDFC Bank subsidiary had posted a net profit of ₹581 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The lender's revenue from operations rose 10.1% to ₹5,005 crore during the quarter under review, compared to ₹4,545 crore reported in the year-ago period. Alongside the quarterly performance, the company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share.

The sharp double-digit uptick in profitability underscores sustained retail lending demand and stable credit quality across its product basket, which spans consumer loans, enterprise loans, and asset finance. The dividend payout provides a direct cash inflow to parent company HDFC Bank, which maintains majority ownership in the shadow lender.

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