Why Is Market Falling Today? Sensex Slumps Over 600 Points From Day's High; Nifty Below 22,600; Key Reasons Explained

A day after rallying over 1.5%, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled sharply in noon deals on Wednesday, dragged down by a combination of weak global cues, persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and elevated crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The BSE Sensex, after opening on a flat note and advancing earlier in the session, fell nearly 617 points from its day's high of 73,195.26 to hit an intraday low of 72,578.75.

Likewise, the Nifty 50 declined 199 points from its day's high to hit an intraday low of 22,558.95.

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At 1:21 pm, both benchmark indices continued to trade lower. The Nifty 50 was down 0.6% at 22,585.75, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.57% to 72,615.80.

“The markets witnessed a sharp decline amid persistent FII selling, rising crude oil prices due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, and weak global cues. Elevated oil prices have added to concerns over inflation and India's macroeconomic outlook, while sustained foreign fund outflows have weighed on investor sentiment,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent analyst.

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Weakness across broader markets, financials, pharma and healthcare stocks also contributed to the decline. Last checked, Nifty Small Cap 100 index was trading 0.24% lower, while Nifty Mid Cap 100 index was down 0.18%.

India VIX, which reflects volatility in the markets, leaped over 5%.

Sectorally, Financials, Pharma and Healthcare indices were among the top drags, down over 1% each.

Here Are The Top Reasons Behind The Market Fall:

Persistent FII Selling

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained net sellers in the Indian equity market, pulling out Rs 16,904.96 crore across the eight trading sessions between October 1 and October 13, 2026.

FIIs recorded net outflows in seven of these sessions, with the highest selling of Rs 9,484.22 crore on October 1, followed by Rs 6,121.37 crore on October 7. The sustained selling pressure has weighed on domestic market sentiment, although net purchases of Rs 12,943.58 crore on October 8 provided some relief.

Crude Oil Prices Remain Elevated Amid Middle East And Ukraine Conflicts

Brent crude prices rose above $106 per barrel on Wednesday, recovering losses from the previous session as escalating hostilities in the Middle East intensified concerns over potential supply disruptions.

On Tuesday, Yemen's Houthi militants reportedly targeted Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia, with a missile attack that sparked a fire in part of the complex. The rebels also targeted Riyadh's main airport over the weekend, while a Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive to retake rebel-controlled territory in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Tehran has intensified attacks on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The US said it had helped facilitate the passage of more than 19 million barrels of crude through the strategic waterway.

In Europe, US President Donald Trump defended his diesel export agreement with Russia, stating that additional supplies would enter the global market and help ease elevated prices.

Brent crude remained elevated, trading above $105 per barrel on Wednesday. Higher oil prices are a concern for India, a major crude importer, as they can increase the import bill, put pressure on the rupee and complicate the inflation outlook.

Weak Global Market Cues

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 declining 0.05%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 falling 0.64%, South Korea's Kospi slipping 0.44% and Japan's Topix losing 0.34%.

Overnight, US equity indices also ended lower. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.15%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.35%, and the S&P 500 edged down 0.02%.

Investors are now awaiting US consumer price inflation data for September for further cues on the inflation outlook and the likely trajectory of monetary policy.

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