Can You Survive In Mumbai On Rs 20k In-Hand Salary? Reddit User's Query Sparks Debate

A Reddit user's question about whether it is possible to survive on a monthly take-home salary of Rs 20,000 sparked a discussion about living costs, shared accommodation and the financial challenges faced by freshers starting their careers in Mumbai.

In a post published on October 11 in the subreddit r/MumbaiJobsOpenings, an engineering student from the 2027 graduating batch stated that they had received a job offer from QualityKiosk Technologies for the role of Digital Quality Engineer.

The user said that the expected in-hand salary would be around Rs 20,000 per month, with the initial work location in Navi Mumbai. According to the post, the company would shift employees to central Mumbai or western Mumbai after the internship.

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The Reddit user said that despite concerns about the cost of living in Mumbai, gaining professional experience as a fresher was important. The student expressed concern about whether the salary would be sufficient to cover monthly expenses while starting a career.

The user stated that they were prepared to make lifestyle adjustments for the first couple of years, including staying in a shared paying guest (PG) accommodation, eating simple meals, using local trains and avoiding unnecessary expenditure.

The student sought advice from people living in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, particularly those who had started their careers on similar salaries, to share their experiences.

Cost Of Living In Mumbai

The cost of living in Mumbai varies depending on accommodation, commuting distance and lifestyle. According to India Today's report published in March 2026, based on Numbeo data, estimated monthly expenses for a single person in Mumbai ranged from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 excluding rent.

These estimates cover general living expenses and do not represent the minimum amount required by someone following a particularly frugal lifestyle. However, the figures illustrate the financial pressure that housing and everyday expenses can place on a young professional earning Rs 20,000 per month.

Shared accommodation, home cooked meals and public transport could help reduce expenses although the actual savings would depend on the locality and the facilities included in the rent.

Discussions In Comments

In the comment section of the post, people tried advising the person, with one user stating the harsh reality of surviving in a tier 1 city.

"Please don't come in such less amount, try to stay somewhere in tier 2 city because you might feel, wow it's mumbai, it's known for struggles, I will also do and then reach to a point, I personally think you should have in hand 80k salary to come to mumbai to lead a good lifestyle not just barely living, at first you'll feel good but having a good lifestyle includes alot of things and if more than half of your salary is going in rent then improve your skills and reach to that point. Bad decision according to me, I might sound rude but it is the reality," the user wrote.

Some commenters offered practical suggestions for reducing commuting costs. One user suggested looking for accommodations close to the QualityKiosk Technologies office.

The Reddit discussion reflects the conflict many freshers face between accepting an entry level job in order to gain experience and managing the cost of relocating to a major employment hub.

For the student, the eventual feasibility of the salary will depend on the cost of shared accommodation, whether meals are included, daily travel expenses and the location of the workplace after the internship.

The original post also made it clear that the student wanted to avoid depending on family for money every month while saving enough to improve their skills and eventually seek a better paying opportunity.

While some users stated that survival on Rs 20,000 was possible with strict spending restrictions, others warned that the budget could be difficult to sustain. The responses suggest that affordable housing and proximity to work could be decisive factors in determining whether a particular salary is manageable.

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