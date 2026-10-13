Local Trains, Traffic, Deadlines: 'Mumbai Doesn't Feel Like Mumbai Anymore', Reddit User's Post On City Sparks Debate

A Reddit post questioning whether Mumbai still feels like the city residents once knew has sparked a discussion about the pressures of urban life and the changing character of the metropolis.

From overcrowded local trains and traffic congestion to relentless construction, rising living costs and shrinking opportunities for socialising, residents have shared their views on what they believe has changed about the city.

The discussion began on the r/mumbai subreddit with a post titled, “Is it just me, or does Mumbai not feel like Mumbai anymore?”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The post garnered around 248 upvotes, with the thread drawing personal accounts from residents and people who have lived in the city, reflecting on its changing atmosphere and the challenges of keeping up with its fast-paced lifestyle.

ALSO READ: How A Pizza Delivery Boy Turned A Frustrating Mumbai Traffic Jam Into A Business Idea

According to the Reddit user, the city has felt different over the past couple of years, prompting the question of whether Mumbai itself has changed or whether the pressures of adulthood and working life have changed how people experience it.

The user contraster an earlier version of Mumbai, where people could spontaneously visit Marine Drive, stop at a roadside tea stall, eat vada pav or meet friends, with a present day routine dominated by commuting, screen time, work deadlines and household responsibilities.

The post described everyday life as a repetitive cycle in which commuting and professional responsibilities leave people with little energy to enjoy the city after work. The user also pointed to construction, noise and a constant sense of urgency across the urban landscape.

The central question surrounding the post was whether Mumbai has fundamentally changed as a city or whether its residents have become too exhausted to experience it in the same way as before.

The discussion described the daily commute as a major source of fatigue. One commenter argued that reaching destinations on time often means relying on local trains or the metro, while travelling by road can involve prolonged traffic delays. Another comment complained about the cost of short cab journeys when roads are congested.

Several commenters described dug up roads, honking and congestion as features that have made the city more difficult to navigate. Some felt that development projects were disrupting neighbourhoods and diminishing the city's familiar character.

Pressure to maintain employment and salaries

Users connected the loss of enjoyment in Mumbai with expensive housing, the pressure to maintain employment and salaries that may not keep up with the living costs. One user cited rents of around Rs.70,000 for a one bedroom apartment as an example of the financial strain faced by residents.

Some users stated that they missed the city's older establishments, neighbourhood interactions, roadside tea stalls and more spontaneous socialising. One commenter recalled Irani cafes, conversations over tea and knowing one's neighbours as elements of an earlier Mumbai experience.

The original poster stated that corporate jobs, constant screen time and weekend chores have made it harder to enjoy free time.

A commenter who said that they were born and raised in Mumbai but moved to Bengaluru in 2020, described feeling increasingly detached from the city during visits to see family and friends. The user said that people seemed less friendly and more distant, while the city's constant rush made it feel hollow.

The discussion was not limited to transport and infrastructure. Some users questioned whether Mumbai's cultural traditions still feel the same.

Change became noticeable during Ganeshotsav

One commenter said that the change became noticeable during Ganeshotsav, arguing that the music played at pandals had changed. Another user complained about the number of pandals and what they perceived as competition between organisers. One commenter recalled older pandals screening short films with social messages before showing the Ganpati idol.

The original discussion also expanded into complaints about roadside banners, litter and the appearance of public spaces. Some commenters argued that political banners and flex boards were being displayed excessively, with one user alleging that certain banners obstruct traffic signals and create confusion on roads. The discussion also included complaints about dirty surroundings, construction barriers and the visual impact of ongoing infrastructure work.

Considered leaving City, Relocated

The thread included comments from people who said they had considered leaving, had already relocated or no longer felt the same excitement about returning to the city. Others discussed whether these issues were unique to Mumbai. One user suggested that major Indian cities broadly face challenges involving population growth, infrastructure and pollution.

The Reddit discussion is about more than crowded trains or traffic jams. It captures a feeling expressed by some residents that the city they love has become harder to enjoy as commuting, work, housing expenses and construction compete with the time and energy needed for everyday social life.

For some, the change is visible in the streets, neighbourhoods and public spaces. For others, it is reflected in increasingly distant social interactions and the loss of familiar cultural experiences.

ALSO READ: 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic In The World: 2 Indian Cities On The List and Mumbai Is Not One of them

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.