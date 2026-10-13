Q2 Results Live: Tata Elxsi Rises 4% Ahead Of Earnings; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Among Stocks In Focus
Q2 Results Live: Tata Elxsi, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers and 19 other companies will announce their Q2 FY27 earnings today, October 13. Track every earnings update live on NDTV Profit.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Elxsi, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Blue Pearl Agriventures, DEN Networks, Dharti Proteins, Eimco Elecon (India), GTPL Hathway, Hero Motors, IGC Industries, International Travel House, Mapro Industries, Mudra Financial Services, Mukta Agriculture, PNB Gilts, Sejal Glass, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, SS Retail, State Trading Corporation of India, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), and TRF are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
Tata Elxsi and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: Chemicals, Metals Face Cost Pressures Despite Stable Demand
- Specialty chemical companies are expected to report steady year-on-year revenue growth, though sequential growth may moderate.
- Domestic agrochemical demand remains under pressure, while fluorochemicals are expected to benefit from firm refrigerant gas prices.
- In metals and mining, volume growth is expected to remain stable, though costs continue to be a key headwind.
Q2 Results Live: Capital Goods, Infrastructure Outlook Remains Mixed
- PL Capital expects transmission and distribution-focused capital goods companies to outperform peers.
- Infrastructure execution is expected to remain stable, though sector-wide order inflows have moderated.
- EPC activities may continue to face execution-related challenges during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: EMS Companies Seen Reporting Strong Revenue Growth
- Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies are expected to deliver 26% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY27.
- EBITDA margins are expected to improve by around 30 basis points to 9.9%.
- Profit growth for the sector is estimated at 8.6% YoY, supported by robust order execution and a focus on higher-margin opportunities.
Q2 Results Live: Consumer Staples, Durables Likely To Deliver Healthy Growth
- Consumer staples companies are expected to report double-digit growth during the quarter.
- The outlook for H2 FY27, however, remains dependent on inflation trends and rainfall conditions.
- In consumer durables, demand for wires, cables and room air-conditioners is expected to support earnings growth.
Q2 Results Live: Cement Volumes Seen Growing 10%; Cost Pressures Persist
- Cement sector volumes are expected to increase around 10% YoY in Q2 FY27.
- Higher fuel and operating costs are likely to weigh on profitability despite healthy demand.
- Pricing actions and cost management will remain key earnings drivers.
Q2 Results Live: Auto Sector Demand Remains Strong, Margins Under Pressure
- PL Capital expects automobile demand to remain supported by retail sales and festive stocking during the quarter.
- However, higher raw material costs, supply-chain disruptions and delayed price pass-through are likely to pressure profitability.
- Operating leverage and earlier price hikes are expected to provide partial relief to margins.
Q2 Results Live: Financials To See Healthy Growth; Margins Remain Key Monitorable
- Banks are expected to report healthy loan growth, while net interest margins remain a key area to watch.
- Asset management companies are likely to benefit from growth in equity QAAuM, with core income for the coverage universe expected to rise 11.8% YoY.
- Insurance companies are expected to report healthy business growth, while profitability trends will be closely monitored.
- NBFCs and housing finance companies are expected to benefit from sustained disbursement growth despite pressure from higher bond yields.
Q2 Results Live: PL Capital Expects Divergent Earnings Trends Across Sectors In Q2 FY27
- PL Capital expects Q2 FY27 earnings to reflect a mixed picture across sectors, with demand momentum, execution and sector-specific drivers supporting growth in several industries.
- However, elevated input costs, margin pressure and external uncertainties remain key risks across the corporate sector.
- Management commentary on demand trends and profitability is expected to be the key focus area this earnings season.
Q2 Results Live: Delhi's New Excise Policy Could Impact Liquor Demand
- Choice said Delhi's proposed new excise policy is in its final stages and could be implemented ahead of the festive season.
- The policy proposes higher excise duty slabs and revised retail margins, which could result in higher shelf prices.
- While premiumisation could continue, the brokerage cautioned that excessive price hikes may impact volumes and remain a key monitorable heading into Q3 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Choice Favors Radico, ABDL, Tilaknagar For Long-Term Growth
- Choice believes Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders & Distillers and Tilaknagar Industries are among the biggest beneficiaries of India's premiumisation trend.
- The brokerage cited Radico's leadership in vodka, ABDL's new product launches and backward integration, and Tilaknagar's execution around the Imperial Blue franchise as key positives.
- These companies remain Choice's high-conviction ideas through FY29.
Q2 Results Live: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Policy Changes To Impact Margins
- Choice noted that Tamil Nadu's new excise duties on IMFL, beer and wine are likely to pressure profitability and working capital during the quarter.
- In Maharashtra, the impact of earlier duty hikes has largely been absorbed and is now considered growth-neutral.
- State-level policy changes continue to remain an important driver of profitability across the sector.
Q2 Results Live: UK Trade Deal To Benefit Scotch Importers
- The brokerage said the India-UK trade agreement, effective from July 15, 2026, could benefit liquor companies importing Scotch whisky.
- Import duty on Scotch has been reduced from 150% to 75%, which could improve the economics of premium product portfolios.
- Companies with significant Scotch exposure are expected to be among the beneficiaries.
Q2 Results Live: Telangana Price Hike Decision Remains Key Sector Trigger
- Choice highlighted Telangana's pending liquor price revision as a major sector monitorable.
- Industry players are seeking a 12-15% price increase, while the state's price committee is evaluating proposals.
- The brokerage said any price hike could be positive for Allied Blenders & Distillers, Tilaknagar Industries and United Breweries.
Q2 Results Live: Karnataka Excise Changes Seen Supporting Premium Liquor Growth
- Choice said Q2 marks the first full quarter of Karnataka's new excise regime.
- Under the revised structure, premium whisky and beer have become 15-23% cheaper, while entry-level liquor has become more expensive.
- The brokerage expects the new framework to support premium spirits and beer volumes during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Choice Expects Premiumisation To Drive Alco-Bev Growth In Q2
- Choice Institutional Equities expects the alcoholic beverages sector to deliver mix-led growth in Q2 FY27, supported by a rising share of premium-and-above products.
- The brokerage expects margins to remain under pressure despite healthy volume trends.
- Radico Khaitan (RDCK), Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABDL) and Tilaknagar Industries (TLNGR) are its preferred picks.
Q2 Results Live: Puravankara's Pre-Sales Jump 62% To Rs 2,136 Crore In Q2
- Puravankara reported Q2 pre-sales of Rs 2,136 crore, up 62% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing.
- The strong growth reflects robust sales momentum across the company's residential project portfolio during the quarter.
- Puravankara's customer collections increased 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,301 crore in Q2 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: Steel Exchange Achieves Record Quarterly Re-Bar Production
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Steel Exchange India achieved its highest-ever quarterly re-bar production during Q2 FY27.
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Re-bar production stood at 69,617.42 metric tonnes, marking a record quarterly output for the company.
Q2 Results Live: Steel Exchange Reports 45% Revenue Growth In Q2
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Steel Exchange India reported 45% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue during Q2 FY27.
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The company also recorded 25% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth in the September quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Brokerages Focus On Margin Sustainability After Q2 Beat
- Both Kotak Securities and Citi highlighted margins as a key area to watch going forward.
- Citi said the sustainability of current margin levels will be critical as growth remains moderate.
- Kotak warned that despite the margin beat, valuations remain full, while Citi noted that HCLTech trades at a 20%-25% premium to peers TCS and Infosys.
- Investors are likely to focus on execution, deal conversion and margin sustainability in the coming quarters.
Q2 Results Live: Citi Maintains Sell On HCLTech, Sees Slower H2 Growth
- Citi maintained its Sell rating on HCLTech and increased its target price to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,030.
- The brokerage said Q2 was a decent quarter, with EBIT margins exceeding expectations, while the software business remained a disappointment.
- Citi noted that the updated services revenue guidance implies a slower second half of FY27.
- The brokerage said management remains confident of delivering growth slightly above the midpoint of the revised services guidance range.
Q2 Results Live: Kotak Raises HCLTech Target Price, Flags Product Business Weakness
- Kotak Securities maintained its Reduce rating on HCLTech and raised its target price to Rs 1,220 from Rs 1,200.
- The brokerage said margin performance surprised positively, but weakness in the products business remained a concern.
- Kotak noted that healthy growth in the services business was offset by softness in products revenue.
- The brokerage said mega deals helped drive a recovery in bookings during the quarter.
- Kotak highlighted that FY27 organic revenue growth guidance has effectively been revised to 1.6%-3.1%, compared with the earlier 1%-4% range.
Q2 Results Live: Acquisition Costs, Restructuring Charges Weighed On Margins
- Margin expansion was partially offset by 22 basis points of restructuring costs.
- The HPE Telco Solutions acquisition had a negative impact of 25 basis points on margins.
- Despite these headwinds, the company delivered stronger-than-expected profitability in Q2.
Q2 Results Live: Operating Leverage, AI And Forex Helped Margin Expansion
- HCLTech said operating leverage contributed 50 basis points to margins during the quarter.
- Better profitability from advanced AI offerings added 32 basis points.
- Foreign exchange movements contributed 23 basis points to margins.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Sees No Material Impact From US PERM Developments
- Management said it does not expect any material business impact from the recent US PERM filing developments.
- The company indicated that customer demand remained healthy despite macroeconomic uncertainty.
- HCLTech added that it continues to remain cautious given the volatile environment.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Says AI Business Carrying Higher Margins
- Management said advanced AI revenue is generating better margins than the company average.
- The company plans to reinvest gains from AI-led growth to strengthen its competitive position.
- HCLTech indicated that AI remains one of its strongest growth drivers.
Q2 Results Live: Software Business Dragged Overall Growth During Quarter
- Management said the software segment declined sequentially, which weighed on overall company growth.
- Despite the weakness in software, overall constant-currency revenue growth came in at 2.3% QoQ, compared with a decline of 0.5% in Q1 FY27.
- International demand trends remained supportive during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Adds 6,450 Employees In Q2
- HCLTech reported a net headcount addition of 6,450 employees during Q2 FY27.
- This compares with a net reduction of 3,292 employees in Q1 FY27.
- Attrition remained largely stable at 12.8%, versus 12.7% in the previous quarter.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Says Bookings Hit Second-Highest Level In Company's History
- New bookings stood at $3.25 billion in Q2 FY27, up 35.5% QoQ from $2.4 billion in Q1.
- Management said Q2 bookings represented the second-highest quarterly bookings in HCLTech's history.
- The company also described H1 FY27 as its strongest first half ever in terms of bookings.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Narrows FY27 Revenue Guidance
- HCLTech revised its FY27 company revenue growth guidance to 2.5%-4%, narrowing the earlier band of 1%-4%.
- Services revenue guidance was revised to 3%-4%, versus the earlier 1.5%-4.5% range.
- The company maintained its EBIT margin guidance of 17.5%-18.5%.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Shares Rally 6% After Q2 Earnings Beat Street Estimates
HCLTech shares were in demand on Tuesday, with the scrip rising up to 5.90% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,292 a peice.
The uptick came on the back of Q2 results, which beat Street estimates.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Delivers Strongest Quarterly AI Revenue Growth So Far
- Advanced AI revenue rose to $219 million in Q2 FY27 from $171 million in Q1.
- AI revenue grew 28.4% QoQ in constant currency terms.
- AI now contributes 5.88% of quarterly revenue, up from 4.7% in Q1 and 2.7% a year ago.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Posts Revenue Growth Of 3%; Margins Beat Estimates
- HCLTech reported Q2 FY27 revenue of Rs 35,620 crore, up 3.01% QoQ from Rs 34,579 crore.
- EBIT rose 10.9% QoQ to Rs 6,465 crore, while net profit increased 11% QoQ to Rs 5,132 crore.
- EBIT margin expanded 128 basis points to 18.14%, outperforming expectations.
Q2 Results Live: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Gains Ahead Of Q2 Show
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd shares were in demand ahead of Q2 earnings.
The stock was trading 1.44% higher at last check.
Q2 Results Live: Tata Elxsi Shares Buzzing In Trade Ahead Of Q2 Results
Tata Elxsi shares were in demand on Tuesday, with the scrip rising up to 2.61% to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,340.10 per share on BSE.
Q2 Results Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Welcome to the live coverage of September-quarter earnings. Track all the latest updates on Q2 FY27 results, including earnings previews and reviews, brokerage recommendations, share price movements, dividend announcements, management commentary and key developments from corporate India.
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