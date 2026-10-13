Q2 Results Live: Tata Elxsi Rises 4% Ahead Of Earnings; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Among Stocks In Focus

Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Elxsi, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Blue Pearl Agriventures, DEN Networks, Dharti Proteins, Eimco Elecon (India), GTPL Hathway, Hero Motors, IGC Industries, International Travel House, Mapro Industries, Mudra Financial Services, Mukta Agriculture, PNB Gilts, Sejal Glass, Shree Krishna Infrastructure, SS Retail, State Trading Corporation of India, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), and TRF are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Tata Elxsi and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.