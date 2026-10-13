FMCG Stocks Face Earnings Test As Valuations Fall 25% Below Five-Year Average

FMCG stocks are entering a crucial period as investors assess whether lower valuations can be supported by an improvement in earnings. The Nifty FMCG Index trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 31.1, about 25% below its post-2021 five-year average of 41.5. Yet weak consumption, higher input costs and downward revisions to earnings estimates continue to complicate the sector's recovery prospects.

The index's current valuation is also below its 10-year average of 41.1 and median of 42. It nevertheless remains more expensive than the broader Nifty, which trades at 19.3 times earnings. Market experts say investors need evidence of a sustained improvement in demand and profitability before treating the correction as an opportunity to buy across the sector.

Valuation Reset

The correction reflects a combination of slowing consumption, weaker earnings growth and intensifying competition, according to Harshal Dasani, business head at INVAsset PMS.

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Dasani highlighted the influence of ITC, which accounts for 27.65% of the Nifty FMCG Index. Higher cigarette excise duty and the 40% goods and services tax rate are expected to weigh on the company's September-quarter performance. Forecasts cited by Dasani point to a 20% decline in net sales, an 8% fall in volumes and a 24% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. Margins are projected to contract to 24.5% from 34.3%.

Stock valuations also vary considerably within the sector. Dasani cited forward earnings multiples of 39 for Hindustan Unilever Ltd., 62 for Nestle India, 48 for Marico, 43 for Britannia Industries and 36 for Godrej Consumer Products.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said weak consumption, earnings downgrades, elevated input costs and concerns about monsoon performance had contributed to the correction. With the index nearly 33% below its all-time high, he favours selective accumulation over indiscriminate buying.

Demand Concerns

Broader consumption data offer a less encouraging picture than some company-level volume figures. Nielsen data cited by Dasani showed all-India FMCG volume growth moving from 6% in the June 2025 quarter to minus 4% in the June 2026 quarter. General trade volumes fell 6%, while modern trade expanded 18%.

Dasani said listed companies could be gaining market share from unorganised competitors and benefiting from the shift towards modern trade. Their growth, therefore, may not reflect an improvement in overall consumption.

Rural demand faces additional pressure. Dasani cited a monsoon 12.6% below normal, a 21% fall in tractor volumes in September and food inflation of 5.95%.

Preeyam Tolia, Research Analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, said FMCG companies had raised prices by mid-single digits while maintaining stable urban and rural consumption trends. However, rising raw material costs, a below-normal monsoon and competition from direct-to-consumer brands could constrain volume growth.

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Profit Outlook

Dasani expects revenue growth of about 12% across his coverage for the September quarter. However, he expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and profit to decline 3% when ITC is included. Excluding ITC, he estimates growth of 13%-15%.

He also cautioned that earnings estimates have yet to bottom out, citing a tougher year-on-year comparison in the December quarter.

Singh believes estimates may be nearing a bottom, but said improving volumes, stable input costs and sequential margin expansion would be necessary to confirm a recovery.

Dasani favours packaged foods and beverages and premium personal care over mass-market home care and snacks. For investors, the next signals will be volume growth, input costs, margin trends and earnings revisions. Lower valuations alone may not be enough to sustain a recovery without a corresponding improvement in business performance.

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