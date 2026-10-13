Tata Elxsi Q2 Results: Margin, Revenue Sees Marginal Rise | Check Key Numbers

Tata Elxsi reported a mixed performance for the September quarter of FY27, with revenue and operating profitability improving sequentially while net profit remained largely unchanged.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 170.3 crore in Q2 FY27, marginally lower than Rs 170.6 crore in the June quarter, marking a 0.2% decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Revenue increased 3.4% QoQ to Rs 1,056 crore from Rs 1,021 crore in Q1 FY27. The growth reflected an improvement in the company's topline performance during the quarter.

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Operating performance strengthened further, with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rising 7.3% sequentially to Rs 207.8 crore from Rs 193.7 crore in the previous quarter.

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Tata Elxsi's EBIT margin expanded to 19.7% in Q2 FY27, compared with 19% in Q1 FY27, marking an improvement of 70 basis points.

According to the company's segment-wise results, total segment revenue increased to Rs 1,055.66 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,021.11 crore in the June quarter.

Software development and services contributed Rs 1,027.87 crore, while system integration and support services generated Rs 27.79 crore.

Total segment results rose to Rs 319.36 crore from Rs 298.45 crore in the preceding quarter. Profit before tax increased to Rs 239.10 crore from Rs 232.46 crore, after accounting for finance costs and unallocable expenditure.

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Tata Elxsi Share Price Performance

In today's trading session, Tata Elxsi shares were trading at Rs 3,426.70 on the NSE. It gained around 5.21%, or Rs 169.70, during the session.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,429 and a low of Rs 3,245.10, against an opening price of Rs 3,256.

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