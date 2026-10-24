'We Were Not Compatible Enough': Karan Wahi On Breakup With Uditi Singh, Reacts To Her Bigg Boss 20 Remarks

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, actor and television host Karan Wahi opened up about his breakup with Uditi Singh around five years ago. He addressed her comments on Bigg Boss 20, the reasons behind their breakup and the controversy surrounding his Golden Retriever, Nova.

Why Their Relationship Ended?

Karan clarified that his relationship with Uditi ended around five years ago, in 2021, and that he does not believe he was her last boyfriend. The couple reportedly began dating in 2019 and parted ways in 2021 or 2022.

He explained that their relationship ended because they were not compatible. Addressing the reported 10-year age gap, he said Uditi was around 24 while he was 34 and that they had different levels of responsibility and approaches to life.

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“Sometimes two people evolve to be different. We were not compatible enough,” he said, adding that Uditi had every right to share her perspective. He chose not to reveal further details, saying, “For my sanity and her respect, I don't want to bring it out.”

Karan Responds To Uditi's Claims On Bigg Boss

Reacting to Uditi discussing their past on reality television, Karan said, “Honestly, I don't understand why social media suddenly erupts or why she is talking about me in Bigg Boss after so many years.”

On Bigg Boss 20, Uditi described the breakup as a “blessing in disguise” and alleged that her partner had been "dominating and demotivating".

Karan said the comments did not hurt him, adding that people could interpret situations differently and that Uditi was entitled to her truth. He also suggested that some positive things she had said about him might not have received the same attention on the show as the negative remarks.

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Karan Wahi Clears The Air About Nova

Karan also dismissed claims that he had gifted Nova, their Golden Retriever, to Uditi and later taken the dog back after their breakup.

“There was no Golden Retriever gift. He was my pet from day one,” Karan clarified, explaining that Nova joined their lives when he and Uditi were still together and living in the same city. He said he was Nova's primary caregiver and that the dog continued to live with him because of their bond.

Uditi had recalled frequent arguments over the pet, saying, “Uske le ke bahut ladaiyan hui” (There were many fights over him). She also pointed to their different cleaning habits as a source of disagreement.

He also acknowledged in the interview having obsessive-compulsive tendencies concerning cleanliness, which reportedly caused disagreements during the COVID-19 lockdown

Karan Recalls Bumping Into Uditi And Her Boyfriend

Karan revealed that he and Uditi are no longer in touch and that he had received only two WhatsApp messages from her since their breakup- one about work and another about a dog she had got.

He also recalled bumping into Uditi with her current boyfriend. “I wished them well,” he said, adding that he felt no jealousy or resentment.

Uditi has said her current boyfriend belongs to the sports fraternity, but his identity remains unconfirmed. Karan has also ruled out entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant.

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Watch The Full Interview Here:

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