Coal India Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 53% But Misses Estimates, Margin Expands; Dividend Declared

Coal India Ltd. reported a 53% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, although earnings fell short of analyst estimates as higher revenue growth failed to translate into the expected operating performance.

The state-run coal producer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,516 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from Rs 4,259 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the figure missed the estimated Rs 6,965 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 20.9% year-on-year to Rs 44,179 crore from Rs 36,553 crore, beating the estimated Rs 42,903 crore, according to the company's results.

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Operating performance, meanwhile, remained below expectations. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 28.9% year-on-year to Rs 8,499 crore from Ra 6,593 crore. However, EBITDA missed the estimate of Rs 9,724 crore.

Coal India's EBITDA margin expanded to 19.2% in the September quarter from 18% a year earlier, indicating an improvement in operating profitability. Despite the year-on-year expansion, the margin fell short of the estimated 22.7%.

Alongside its quarterly results, Coal India's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per equity share for FY27. The dividend is on the face value of Rs 10 per share, according to the company's regulatory filing dated October 29, 2026.

The company has fixed Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Coal India said the dividend payment will be made on or before November 27, 2026. The company also advised shareholders to update their know-your-customer (KYC) details with their depository participants to facilitate the direct transfer of dividends to their bank accounts.

The company said dividend payments will be made only through electronic modes approved by the Reserve Bank of India, in line with the applicable regulatory framework. Physical dividend warrants, cheques and demand drafts will not be dispatched.

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Coal India's September-quarter performance presents a mixed picture. Revenue and net profit registered strong year-on-year growth, while EBITDA also improved. However, the company missed analyst estimates for net profit, EBITDA and operating margin.

The divergence between revenue growth and operating earnings will remain an important factor for investors assessing the company's cost structure and profitability in the coming quarters.

The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, were reviewed by the audit committee and taken on record by the board at its meeting on October 29.

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