Sanofi India Q3 Results: Net Profit Jumps 54%, Declares Rs 75 Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Sanofi India announced quarterly third quarter results for financial year 2026 on Thursday, October 29. The company's net profit rose 54% to Rs 117 crore in the quarter from Rs 76 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Along with quarterly results, Sanofi india declared an interim dividend of Rs 75 per share. The company has fixed Thursday, November 5, 2026 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout

Sanofi India (Q3 Cons, YoY)

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Net profit up 53.9% to Rs 117 crore from Rs 76 crore.

Revenue up 3.6% to Rs 492 crore from Rs 475 crore.

EBITDA up 20.8% to Rs 161 crore from Rs 133 crore.

EBITDA margin at 32.8% versus 28.1% YoY.

To pay interim dividend of Rs 75 per share.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 27.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

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