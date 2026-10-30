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India's Fiscal Deficit Widens To Rs 7.14 Lakh Crore In First Half Of FY27; Reaches 42.1% Of Full-Year Target

A look at the Centre's income and spending in the first half of the financial year

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India's Fiscal Deficit Widens To Rs 7.14 Lakh Crore In First Half Of FY27; Reaches 42.1% Of Full-Year Target
Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman.
NDTV PROFIT

India's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.14 lakh crore in the first half of FY27, or 42.1% of the full-year target, according to government data released on Friday.

The gap between what the Centre spent and what it earned in April to September has already used up more than two-fifths of the annual target.

Where The Money Came From

The Centre's total receipts for the six months stood at Rs 18.35 lakh crore. Gross tax revenue came in at Rs 19.8 lakh crore, and non-tax revenue at Rs 4.81 lakh crore. Of the tax collected, Rs 6.99 lakh crore was passed on to the states as tax devolution.

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Where It Went

Total expenditure was Rs 25.5 lakh crore, of which capital expenditure, the spending on building roads, rail and other physical infrastructure, was Rs 6.55 lakh crore.

The Numbers At A Glance

Indicator (Apr-Sept FY27)Amount
Fiscal deficitRs 7.14 lakh crore
Fiscal deficit as share of FY27 target42.1%
Gross tax revenueRs 19.8 lakh crore
Non-tax revenueRs 4.81 lakh crore
Total receiptsRs 18.35 lakh crore
Capital expenditureRs 6.55 lakh crore
Total expenditureRs 25.5 lakh crore
State tax devolutionRs 6.99 lakh crore

ALSO READ: India's Poverty Decline Is Among The Fastest, But Its Top 10% Workers Earn 13x More Than The Bottom 10%

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