India's Fiscal Deficit Widens To Rs 7.14 Lakh Crore In First Half Of FY27; Reaches 42.1% Of Full-Year Target

India's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.14 lakh crore in the first half of FY27, or 42.1% of the full-year target, according to government data released on Friday.
The gap between what the Centre spent and what it earned in April to September has already used up more than two-fifths of the annual target.
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Where The Money Came From
The Centre's total receipts for the six months stood at Rs 18.35 lakh crore. Gross tax revenue came in at Rs 19.8 lakh crore, and non-tax revenue at Rs 4.81 lakh crore. Of the tax collected, Rs 6.99 lakh crore was passed on to the states as tax devolution.
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Where It Went
Total expenditure was Rs 25.5 lakh crore, of which capital expenditure, the spending on building roads, rail and other physical infrastructure, was Rs 6.55 lakh crore.
The Numbers At A Glance
|Indicator (Apr-Sept FY27)
|Amount
|Fiscal deficit
|Rs 7.14 lakh crore
|Fiscal deficit as share of FY27 target
|42.1%
|Gross tax revenue
|Rs 19.8 lakh crore
|Non-tax revenue
|Rs 4.81 lakh crore
|Total receipts
|Rs 18.35 lakh crore
|Capital expenditure
|Rs 6.55 lakh crore
|Total expenditure
|Rs 25.5 lakh crore
|State tax devolution
|Rs 6.99 lakh crore
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