Eetha Trailer X Reviews: Shraddha Kapoor's Powerful Performance Impresses Netizens

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has finally unveiled its highly anticipated trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into the life of celebrated Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most prominent folk performers. Kapoor steps into the role of the legendary performer, with the film tracing Vithabai Narayangaonkar's journey to fame, her personal struggles and her artistic legacy in Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biographical film highlights Narayangaonkar's significant role in popularising Lavani and Tamasha, inspiring generations of performers.

The trailer opens with the lead character grappling with internal conflict, self-doubt and a loss of hope before making a comeback with her Tamasha company. It captures her journey towards earning respect and admiration, featuring fast-paced dance sequences accompanied by a crisp, pulsating score composed by musical duo Ajay-Atul.

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Social Media Reactions

The trailer has generated considerable excitement on social media, with netizens praising Kapoor's performance and commanding screen presence. Many have also appreciated how the actor draws on her Marathi cultural roots to bring authenticity to the role, with the folk music and dance sequences adding to the film's appeal.

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Story And What To Expect

The biographical drama is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. Known for her immense contribution to folk theatre, Vithabai carved a distinct identity through her performances and dedication to the art form.

Her contribution to Indian folk art earned her recognition from the President of India in 1957 and again in 1990. Despite her fame, Vithabai reportedly faced financial hardships in her later years. Her artistic legacy, however, continued through her children and family members, who carried forward the traditions of Lavani and Tamasha.

Cast And Crew

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, while Akash Agrawal is in charge of cinematography.

The film features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Nana Patekar in a posthumous performance and Ulka Gupta in key roles.

Eetha Release Date

Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Watch Trailer Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCa4BGy3MJ8

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