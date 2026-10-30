Eetha Trailer X Reviews: Shraddha Kapoor's Powerful Performance Impresses Netizens

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has finally unveiled its highly anticipated trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into the life of celebrated Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most prominent folk performers. Kapoor steps into the role of the legendary performer, with the film tracing Vithabai Narayangaonkar's journey to fame, her personal struggles and her artistic legacy in Maharashtra's folk theatre tradition.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biographical film highlights Narayangaonkar's significant role in popularising Lavani and Tamasha, inspiring generations of performers.
The trailer opens with the lead character grappling with internal conflict, self-doubt and a loss of hope before making a comeback with her Tamasha company. It captures her journey towards earning respect and admiration, featuring fast-paced dance sequences accompanied by a crisp, pulsating score composed by musical duo Ajay-Atul.
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Social Media Reactions
The trailer has generated considerable excitement on social media, with netizens praising Kapoor's performance and commanding screen presence. Many have also appreciated how the actor draws on her Marathi cultural roots to bring authenticity to the role, with the folk music and dance sequences adding to the film's appeal.
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#Eetha Trailer Review Positives : - The story was needed and is Crafted Beautifully. - Shraddha Kapoor is looking perfect - Cinematography is Very Good - Colour Pallets are poppy and good - Dialogues are very well written - BGM and Music are soul of Trailer - The Costumes and Attire are Traditional - Scenes are filmed beautifully - The Birth scene is going to be Heart Wrenching Opinion : This movie is going to work big time in Maharashtra and Gujarat.— KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) October 30, 2026
This is how you present your lead, this is you present an ICON, a LEGEND and this is how you cut trailer.. #EethaTrailer is simply outstanding, pure adrenaline filled with grit/ grandeur..The colors,massy elevation, the actors, and AJAY -ATUL.. Will wreak havoc in western India. https://t.co/p0ABfah26h— Perfectly Average (@manishtamancha) October 30, 2026
The GOAT Kapoor. The one and only Kapoor with truly unmatched screen presence 🔥 #eetha #eethatrailer https://t.co/YqiVG2DpEv— ɴᴏʟᴀɴ (@krrishnolan) October 30, 2026
THE THEATRE REACTIONS OF EETHA TRAILER OMG GUYS THE CHEERS 😭🔥😭🔥😭🔥😭🔥 I will sob again this is so good the audience absolutely losing it 😭🫠🤌🏻 #Eetha #ShraddhaKapoor #EethaTrailer https://t.co/iKZlvis9TN— mishti (@cookiesncrumble) October 30, 2026
The courage in her eyes like a true warrior shraaa kaay abhinetri aahes tu aamchi marathi mulagi 🥹🔥❤️ #EethaTrailer #ShraddhaKapoor https://t.co/Tx2lNhQprr— 𝙺𝚄𝙻𝙻𝚄 (@bhooljaoge) October 30, 2026
Shraddha Kapoor knows very well it's her time to shine. Damn look into her eyes. Also the director of this movie is not holding back the grand level presentation of Eetha Movie trailer I got mesmerized by the visuals only This is fkin Indian Cinema dawg!! #EethaTrailer #Eetha— Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) October 30, 2026
It lacks the depth but I still feel the movie is going to be emotionally strong and they should have edited the trailer in the same way. let's see how much Shraddha Kapoor will impress everyone as Eetha. #EethaTrailer https://t.co/qNanhmGLLu— आदेश 🚩 (@ADfanatic_) October 30, 2026
This is giving woman centric movie vibe for real,Shraddha 🫡🫡 #shradhakapoor #EethaTrailer— Prasoon (@yours_prasoon) October 30, 2026
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Story And What To Expect
The biographical drama is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. Known for her immense contribution to folk theatre, Vithabai carved a distinct identity through her performances and dedication to the art form.
Her contribution to Indian folk art earned her recognition from the President of India in 1957 and again in 1990. Despite her fame, Vithabai reportedly faced financial hardships in her later years. Her artistic legacy, however, continued through her children and family members, who carried forward the traditions of Lavani and Tamasha.
Cast And Crew
Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, while Akash Agrawal is in charge of cinematography.
The film features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Nana Patekar in a posthumous performance and Ulka Gupta in key roles.
Eetha Release Date
Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.
Watch Trailer Here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCa4BGy3MJ8
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