Crowds At Qatar’s Hamad Airport Go Viral, Trigger Speculation Over Foreigners Leaving. Here's What We Know 

Thousands of foreign workers are attempting to leave the city as miles-long queues were seen outside the Qatar's Hamad International Airport (HIA) in videos surfacing on the internet as fears grow over a potential nuclear confrontation involving the US and Iran.

The videos have gone viral on social media, triggering speculation about a possible mass exodus of foreign nationals amid rising regional tensions. However, official statements indicate that the increased activity is linked to planned emergency-response exercises rather than a coordinated evacuation.

In a notice shared, the national carrier said passengers and airport visitors could notice increased ground activity at designated locations within the airport, along with related activities in the surrounding airspace. The airline assured travellers that flight operations and airport services would continue normally, with no disruption expected.

Qatar Airways announced that field exercises leading to the emergency-response procedures were being conducted at Hamad International Airport on Monday as part of the nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise.

WATAN 2026 Emergency Exercise

The nationwide exercise is designed to mimic emergency situations and assess preparedness, to practice coordination and response procedures among relevant authorities. The increased movement of personnel and ground activity at the airport due to the drill caused panic.

The announcement came after videos showing crowded terminal areas and lengthy queues circulated widely online, with some social media users suggesting that foreign nationals were leaving Qatar in large numbers.

Regional Tensions and Flight Delays Fuel Speculation

Separately, regional airspace restrictions and aviation disruptions have contributed to inconvenience to travelers at major Middle Eastern transit hubs during periods of heightened security tensions.

As Hamad International Airport serves as a major international connecting pathway for Qatar Airways, temporary airspace closures, flight rerouting and cancellations can affect thousands of transit passengers. Such disruptions may result in longer transfer queues, rebooking delays and requests for accommodation assistance.

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Although some travellers have reported extended waiting times and difficulties with flight arrangements, the available official announcement confirms planned emergency exercises and normal airport operations.

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