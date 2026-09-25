Orient Cables Vs Runwal Enterprises Vs Ace Vector Vs German Greet Steel: GMP, Price Band And Other Details

The primary market is gearing up for a high-octane session on Friday, September 25, as four diverse companies across the technology, real estate, manufacturing, and metal sectors open their initial public offerings (IPOs) for public subscription.

Seeking to collectively raise substantial capital, Orient Cables (India) Ltd., Runwal Enterprises Ltd., AceVector Ltd., and German Green Steel and Power Ltd. have already generated strong institutional buzz, finalising their anchor investor allotments at the upper end of their respective price bands.

Orient Cables (India) Ltd.

Orient Cables (India) Ltd. IPO will open for public subscription on Friday, September 25 and close on September 29. The company allotted 60,88,233 equity shares to 20 anchor investors at Rs 272 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 320 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 232 crore. The company is expected to make its stock market debut on October 5.

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Orient Cables specialises in networking cables and passive networking equipment and caters to industries including broadband, telecom, data centres, renewable energy and smart building automation.

Orient Cables GMP: Orient Cables IPO latest GMP is Rs 113 as of Sep 25, 2026 9:55 am. With an upper price band of Rs 272.00, the estimated listing price for Orient Cables IPO is Rs 385. The expected percentage gain is 41.54%, as per Investorgain.

Runwal Enterprises Ltd.

Real estate developer Runwal Enterprises Ltd. IPO will open for subscription on Friday, September 25 and close on September 29.. The company said it allotted 48,83,605 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 305 apiece. The IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore. The company has reduced the issue size from its earlier plan of a Rs 1,000-crore fresh issue.

Runwal Enterprises GMP: Runwal Enterprises IPO latest GMP is Rs 30 as of Sep 25, 2026 9:55 am. With an upper price band of Rs 305, the estimated listing price for Runwal Enterprises IPO is Rs 335. The expected percentage gain is 9.84%, as per Investorgain.

AceVector Ltd.

SoftBank-backed digital commerce ecosystem AceVector Ltd. IPO will open for public subscription on Friday, September 25 and close on September 29. The company allocated 59.06 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 32 per share. The company's shares are scheduled to list on October 5.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 287 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.16 crore shares valued at Rs 133 crore at the upper end of the price band. AceVector operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem comprising Snapdeal, a value-focused lifestyle e-commerce marketplace; Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform; and Stellaro Brands, an omnichannel consumer brands retailing business.

Acevector IPO GMP: Acevector IPO latest GMP is Rs 2 as of September 25, 2026 at 9:55 am. With an upper price band of Rs 32.00, the estimated listing price for Acevector IPO is Rs 34. The expected percentage gain per share is 6.25%, as per Investorgain.

German Greet Steel Ltd.

German Green Steel and Power Ltd. IPO will open for public subscription on Friday, September 25 and close on September 29. The Gujarat-based iron and steel maker has fixed a price band of Rs 132-139 per equity share for the IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 290 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size works out to around Rs 304 crore.

German Green Steel IPO: German Green Steel IPO latest GMP is Rs 29 as of Sep 25, 2026, 9:55 am. With an upper price band of Rs 139.00, the estimated listing price for German Green Steel IPO is Rs 168. The expected percentage gain per share is 20.86%, as per Investorgain.

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