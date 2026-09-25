German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As Issue Opens Today

The Rs 303.90 crore IPO of German Green Steel & Power opens for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29, 2026. As the IPO opened for subscription, the latest GMP indicated a potential listing premium of nearly 20.86%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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German Green Steel & Power IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

According to InvestorGain website, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for German Green Steel & Power IPO was reported at Rs 29 as of 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. With the upper price band of Rs 139, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 168 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 20.86% over the issue price.

The GMP has risen from Rs 15 on Sept. 22 to Rs 29 currently, suggesting an improvement in grey-market sentiment ahead of the IPO opening. However, GMP remains unofficial and can change before listing.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Details

German Green Steel & Power IPO is a book build issue of Rs 303.90 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.09 crore shares aggregating to Rs 290 crore and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 13.90 crore. The price band is set between Rs 132 and Rs 139 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 107 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,873 at the upper end of the price band. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: German Green Steel & Power RHP.

German Green Steel & Power IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 25

Bidding window closes: Sept. 29

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 30

Refund initiation: Oct. 1

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Oct. 1

Listing date: Oct. 5

German Green Steel & Power IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding the capital expenditure requirements of its manufacturing facility at Samakhiyali, Kutch, Gujarat and hybrid wind and solar power plant (Rs 226.33 crore)

2. Prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 7.70 crore)

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

German Green Steel & Power Company Financials

German Green Steel & Power's revenue rose 11% year-on-year in FY26, while PAT increased 33%.

For FY26, German Green Steel & Power reported:

Total income: Rs 1,685.38 crore, compared with Rs 1,517.21 crore in FY25

Rs 1,685.38 crore, compared with Rs 1,517.21 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 79.89 crore, up from Rs 59.94 crore

Rs 79.89 crore, up from Rs 59.94 crore EBITDA: Rs 166.96 crore versus Rs 116.81 crore a year earlier

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About German Green Steel & Power Ltd.

Incorporated in 2008, German Green Steel and Power Limited is an iron and steel manufacturer primarily operating in the western region of India, with a strong presence in Gujarat and a focus on TMX Bars.

The company's business is predominantly conducted on a business-to-business basis with three major types of customers: (i) Distributors, (ii) Dealers and (iii) Institutional customers. The brand “German TMT” has established strong recognition for TMT Bars in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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