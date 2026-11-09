AMD, Broadcom, Micron Rally Up To 8% As Chip Stocks Defy Nvidia Rout

US semiconductor stocks opened sharply higher on Monday, extending Wall Street's recovery from last week's technology selloff. AMD led the gains, while Nvidia bucked the broader rally as fresh scrutiny surrounding CEO Jensen Huang weighed on its shares.

At 9:57 am ET on November 9, Advanced Micro Devices surged 8.62% to $487.75. Broadcom climbed 6.87% to $313.88, Micron Technology advanced 5.46% to $727.71 and Qualcomm gained 4.10% to $172.20.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 4.78% to 9,838.77. Nvidia, however, dropped 4.92% to $177.46, extending pressure that emerged in premarket trading. Its board has launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

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The controversy has raised questions about leadership continuity at the world's most valuable AI chipmaker.

AMD's outperformance also reflects growing investor interest in alternatives to Nvidia. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock, citing expectations that its data centre revenue could jump 135% in 2027. The upgrade added to momentum after AMD shares gained 11.04% on Friday, closing at $449.04.

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The broader rebound follows Thursday's brutal technology selloff. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index had plunged around 12%, as concerns over tighter AI regulation and possible restrictions on data centre expansion unsettled investors. Democratic victories in the US midterm elections intensified those concerns.

Friday brought relief. Nvidia, AMD, Micron and other chipmakers recovered as investors bought beaten-down shares. However, the rebound has not removed questions about the scale of AI infrastructure spending or the returns it can generate.

Upcoming results from companies including Applied Materials and CoreWeave could offer fresh clues about demand and investment plans.

For now, Monday's rally shows buyers are returning to semiconductor stocks, but Nvidia's weakness highlights how quickly sentiment can diverge across the AI trade.

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