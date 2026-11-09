Three Reasons Why US Stock Market Is Rallying: Dow Up 700 Points, Nasdaq Surges 2%

The US stocks market surged after the opening bell on Monday, November 9, with benchmark indices advancing on the back of a sharp decline in crude oil prices and recovery in technology stocks after last week's AI-driven volatility.

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% or 700 points at open to 51,870, while S&P 500 rose 0.9% to 7,457. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%.

Here's are three reasons driving the Wall Street today -

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Crude Prices Slip

Brent crude falling below $94 a barrel after recording its biggest weekly loss since April 2020. Brent crude futures fell 4.5% to $93.86 per barrel after US President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone about Iran over the weekend, saying it's “highly unlikely” he will order extensive strikes on the Islamic Republic.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell nearly 3% to around $88 a barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude declined more than 3% to about $93.8 a barrel.

Tech Rebound

Tech stocks recovered on Monday after posting heavy losses following Democrats' strong midterm results. The gains were settled as Nvidia shares fell over 6% after the chip giant announced an investigation over its CEO Jensen Huang on claims of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. After Tuesday's mid term elections, chipmakers and other AI-linked companies, which saw Democrats winning both chambers of Congress, raising concerns over tighter regulation for AI.

Bargain Hunt

Investors are possibly buying stocks that have fallen sharply in price, believing they are now available at cheaper valuations and could recover. After Wall Street's losses last week, some investors may be seeing the decline as a buying opportunity. They are likely stepping in to purchase stocks at lower prices, pushing indices higher.

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