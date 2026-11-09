Scene Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya’s Film Stays Strong On First Monday, Closes In On Next Milestone

Suriya's Scene has kept drawing audiences on its first Monday. With shows still being counted, the Jithu Madhavan film is now within reach of its next big milestone at the box office.

As of 7:05 PM IST, Scene had earned Rs 19.46 crore gross on Day 4 from 5,639 shows across 1,411 theatres in 547 cities, according to TrackTollywood. Around 10.89 lakh tickets were sold at an average price of Rs 179, and occupancy stood at 58.7 percent.

The day also saw 1,464 housefull shows and 1,799 fast-filling ones. Scene was the second-highest grosser among the 18 films tracked so far on Monday.

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This takes the film's India gross to Rs 85.86 crore. Scene crossed Rs 10 crore on Day 1, Rs 25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 50 crore on Day 3. It now needs about Rs 14 crore more to reach Rs 100 crore.

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Day 3 Collection

Sunday has been the film's best day so far. On Day 3, Scene made Rs 25.20 crore from 6,400 shows across 546 cities, at 68 percent occupancy. That was an 18.3 percent jump from Saturday's Rs 21.31 crore.

National Chains Collection

PVR, INOX and Cinepolis brought in Rs 3.52 crore on Monday, or 18.1 percent of the day's gross. They sold 1.48 lakh tickets across 1,004 shows in 214 theatres. Occupancy at these chains was higher, at 72 percent, and tickets averaged Rs 238.

City-Wise Collection

Chennai led Monday's earnings with Rs 3.39 crore from 603 shows, with 91.6 percent of seats filled. Bengaluru followed with Rs 1.85 crore, where tickets were the costliest among the top cities at an average of Rs 267. Hyderabad added Rs 1.50 crore.

Coimbatore and Madurai had some of the fullest halls. Coimbatore earned Rs 90.05 lakh at 95.6 percent occupancy, while Madurai brought in Rs 76.12 lakh at 95.2 percent.

According to the tracker, Tamil Nadu is the film's biggest state so far, at Rs 32.05 crore, and Chennai its top city, at Rs 11.16 crore.

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Day 5 Advance Booking

For Tuesday, November 10, Scene had sold 2.44 lakh tickets worth Rs 4.11 crore in advance as of 6:07 PM IST. These are spread across 5,298 shows in 1,301 theatres, with occupancy at 14.2 percent.

About The Film

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, with Suriya in the lead. The film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. It is produced by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment, and was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

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