Delhi's Post-Diwali AQI At 386; How Do Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Compare?

New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 337.

The national capital's air quality falls in the 'Very Poor' category, while Chennai and Kolkata also reported readings in the 'Poor' category.

Chennai recorded an AQI of 247, followed by Kolkata at 225. Bengaluru reported an AQI of 195, while Hyderabad and Mumbai recorded readings of 185 and 173, respectively. All three cities fall in the 'Moderate' category.

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The latest readings come in the aftermath of Diwali celebrations, which added to Delhi's existing pollution burden.

Several monitoring stations across the city also recorded pollution levels in the 'Severe' category.

India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI New Delhi 386 Mumbai 173 Kolkata 225 Bengaluru 195 Chennai 247 Hyderabad 185

New Delhi's Air Quality Today

New Delhi recorded an AQI of 386, the highest among the six cities. Under India's National Air Quality Index classification, a reading between 301 and 400 falls in the 'Very Poor' category.

The national capital's air quality deteriorated around Diwali, with firecracker emissions adding to the existing pollution levels. Delhi's average AQI touched 376 on November 8, making it the most polluted Diwali in the city in five years.

According to CPCB data reported by The New Indian Express, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 371 at 10 am on Monday, November 9. Several monitoring stations also recorded readings in the 'Severe' category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 6, ahead of Diwali, as pollution levels deteriorated.

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is used to measure air pollution levels and communicate their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'Satisfactory'. The 'Moderate' category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

The AQI is calculated using different air pollutants, including particulate matter.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, while PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less.

These particles can enter the respiratory system when inhaled. PM2.5 particles are particularly concerning because of their small size, which allows them to travel deep into the lungs.

High concentrations of particulate matter can cause breathing difficulties and aggravate existing respiratory and heart-related conditions.

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Who Should Be Careful?

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

During periods of poor air quality, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health problems.

Residents are advised to monitor local air quality levels and limit outdoor exposure when pollution levels are high.

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