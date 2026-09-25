Acevector IPO GMP Today: Snapdeal Parent's Issue Opens With Grey Market Signalling Listing Gain

The Rs 420 crore IPO of Snapdeal parent Acevector opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and closes on Sept. 29, 2026. As bidding for the IPO began, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Acevector stood at Rs 2, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 6.25%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Acevector IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for Snapdeal-Parent Acevector IPO stood at Rs 2 as of 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to grey-market tracking data. With the upper price band of Rs 32, the IPO's GMP-implied estimated listing price is Rs 34 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 6.25%.

Acevector IPO Details

Acevector IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 420 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 8.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 287 crore and offer for sale of 4.16 crore shares worth Rs 133 crore. The price band is set between Rs 30 and Rs 32 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 468 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14, 976 at the upper end of the price band. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Acevector RHP.

Acevector IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 25

Bidding window closes: Sept. 29

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 30

Refund initiation: Oct. 1

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Oct. 1

Listing date: Oct. 5

Acevector IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Funding a portion of the marketing and business promotion expense of the Marketplace business of Company (Rs 132 crore)

2. Funding the technology infrastructure costs of the Marketplace business of company (Rs 50 crore)

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Acevector Company Financials

Acevector's total income increased 32% year-on-year to Rs 537.67 crore in FY26 and the company narrowed its net loss by 64% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025. EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 22.17 crore from Rs 107.79 crore.

For FY26, Acevector reported:

Total income: Rs 537.67 crore, compared with Rs 406.77 crore in FY25

Rs 537.67 crore, compared with Rs 406.77 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Loss of Rs 45.51 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 126.31 crore in FY25

Loss of Rs 45.51 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 126.31 crore in FY25 EBITDA: -Rs 22.17 crore versus -Rs 107.79 crore a year earlier

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About Acevector Ltd.

Incorporated in 2007, Acevector Ltd. is a digital commerce company with businesses spanning e-commerce, technology and consumer brands. Its portfolio includes Snapdeal, the value-focused e-commerce marketplace, along with e-commerce enablement platforms and consumer brands.

Acevector's businesses include Snapdeal, which offers affordable merchandise across lifestyle categories; Uniware, Convertway and Shipway, which provide software and technology solutions for e-commerce businesses; and Stellaro Brands, an omnichannel portfolio of value-focused consumer brands.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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