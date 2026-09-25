Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals As Issue Opens Today

Runwal Enterprises' Rs 499.83-crore IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 25 and will close on Sept. 29, 2026. The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30 implies a potential listing gain of 9.84%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Runwal Enterprises IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Runwal Enterprises IPO stood at Rs 30 as of 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to grey-market tracking data. With the upper price band of Rs 305, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 335 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 9.84%.

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Runwal Enterprises IPO: Key Details

Runwal Enterprises IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 499.83 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.64 crore shares aggregating to Rs 499.83 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 290 and Rs 305 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 49 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,945 (based on the upper price).

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus.

Runwal Enterprises IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 25

Bidding window closes: Sept. 29

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 30

Refund initiation: Oct. 1

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Oct. 1

Listing date: Oct. 5

Runwal Enterprises IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the IPO net proceeds primarily towards repayment/prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company (Rs 100 crore) and investment in its material subsidiaries and subsidiary for debt repayment (Rs 225 crore).

The remaining funds will be used for funding acquisitions of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Runwal Enterprises: Company Financials

Runwal Enterprises Ltd.'s total income increased by 76% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 234% between FY25 and FY26.

Total income: Rs 1,850.79 crore, compared with 1,050.71 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 185.76 crore, up from Rs 55.65 crore in the previous financial year

EBITDA: Rs 349.81 crore versus Rs 180.11 crore a year earlier

About Runwal Enterprises Ltd.

Incorporated in February 2016, Runwal Enterprises Ltd. has built a diversified real estate development business covering residential, commercial, retail and education-related projects. Its residential offerings range from affordable and mid-income housing to premium developments, alongside commercial properties and retail malls.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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