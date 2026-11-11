Hindustan Copper Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 47% To Rs 520 Crore As Margins Expand, Revenue Up 25%

Hindustan Copper declared July to September quarter earnings for financial year 2026-27 on Wednesday, November 11. The state-owned company's net profit rose 47.3% to Rs 520 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal from Rs 353 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations jumped 25.4% to Rs 1,175 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 937 crore in the last quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Operations improved, with Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) up 38.4% at Rs 703 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 508 in Q1FY27. Ebitda margin expanded to 59.9% quarter on quarter from 54.2%.

Hindustan Copper (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, QoQ)

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Net profit up 47.3% to Rs 520 crore from Rs 353 crore.

Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 1,175 crore from Rs 937 crore.

EBITDA up 38.4% to Rs 703 crore from Rs 508 crore.

EBITDA margin at 59.9% versus 54.2% QoQ.

Hindustan Copper Q1FY27 Results

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, Hindustan Copper Ltd.'s net profit fell nearly 21% sequentially. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 352 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue slumped 19% to Rs 937 crore from Rs 1,156 crore. Ebitda declined 19% to 508 crore from Rs 627 crore, while Ebitda margin remained flat at 54.2%

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