Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 29

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,47,270 per 10 gm on Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, as per Bullion.co.in, and silver was at Rs 2,27,480 per kg. 22K gold stood at Rs 1,34,998 per 10 gm during the same time.

On Monday, Sept. 28, both gold and silver prices declined sharply on the Multi Commodity Exchange. The yellow metal settled at Rs 1,46,804 per 10 grams while Silver ended the session at Rs 2,27,442 per kilogram. Factors including the West Asia crisis and rising inflation fears, coupled with rising expectations of further Fed rate hikes, weighed on the precious metals yesterday.

Meanwhile, COMEX gold was trading at $4,158.9 an ounce, down $9.5, or 0.23%, while COMEX silver was at $60.96 an ounce, after declining by $0.76, or 1.24%, as of around 1:29 a.m. GMT.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,47,010 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,46,750 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,47,440 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,46,810 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,47,120 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,47,240 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,34,759; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,34,521; Chennai at Rs 1,35,153; Kolkata at Rs 1,34,576; Bengaluru at Rs 1,34,860; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,34,970 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,27,480 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,10,419 per kg. After a sharp fall in prices yesterday, silver 999 is down more than 5% over a week but remained up around 59% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,27,060 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,26,670 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,27,720 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,26,760 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,27,240 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,27,420 per kg

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