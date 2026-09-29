SpaceX Starship Puts Upgraded Satellites In Orbit For First Time

|SpaceX's massive Starship rocket reached orbit for the first time on Monday morning, achieving a milestone for the program even though the company cut the mission short after an earlier engine failure.
Starship took off at 7:49 a.m. local time out of the Starbase launch facility in South Texas. The rocket was carrying 26 of the company's upgraded Starlink satellites, which the vehicle successfully placed in orbit to join the existing internet-from-space network.
"First orbital flight of Starship successful!" SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wrote on X.
The 26 satellites deployed during the mission were able to successfully connect with the broader Starlink network, SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said during a company livestream that attracted more than 1.7 million viewers.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
ALSO READ: Elon Musk's SpaceX Prepares Starship's 14th Flight: When And Where To Watch & More
However, the company brought Starship home earlier than planned, a decision seemingly influenced by the engine failure. The vehicle splashed down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii around 3 hours into the mission, cutting short the roughly 10-hour-long flight initially targeted.
As Starship initially climbed to space, one of its six Raptor engines cut out early, leading SpaceX engineers to temporarily call off the attempt to send the rocket to orbit. However, after looking through the data, the team pressed on with the attempt, burning one of Starship's Raptor engines and putting the vehicle in orbit for the first time.
SpaceX fell 0.8% to $147.52 as of 11:58 a.m. New York time.
Monday's test flight - Starship's 14th - is a key moment for SpaceX, as all of the rocket's other space launches until now have purposefully fallen short of orbit to maximize safety. Now, US regulators have approved SpaceX to take Starship to the next step, trusting that the company can safely transport the rocket to orbital speeds and bring the vehicle back to Earth in a controlled manner.
The flight could open the door to many more orbital flights. With this launch, SpaceX will be adding its first upgraded Starlink satellites, known as V3s, to the company's growing 11,000-plus spacecraft network already in orbit. Starship deployed V3 Starlink satellites on a previous launch, but they ultimately burned up in Earth's atmosphere as planned.
SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen has called this mission a "revenue-generating flight" for the company, since the V3 satellites are production quality and will be integrated in the overall network. Musk has also made big claims about the V3 spacecraft increasing the overall capacity of Starlink.
"We do expect a very rapid increase in revenue from Starlink communications from the V3 satellite," Musk said during SpaceX's first-ever earnings call in August. He added that the satellite is "more than 10 times the capability of the V2 satellite, and we'll be launching 10 times as many."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.
News for You
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
SpaceX Starship Puts Upgraded Satellites In Orbit For First Time
With this launch, SpaceX will be adding its first upgraded Starlink satellites, known as V3s, to the company's growing 11,000-plus spacecraft network already in orbit.
Starship took off at 7:49 a.m. local time out of the Starbase launch facility in South Texas.(Photo: Bloomberg News)