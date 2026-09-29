Stocks To Watch Today, Sept 29: Panorama Studios, Tata Motors PV, Vikram Solar, HCLTech, Ola Electric, Senco Gold And More

Shares of Waaree Energies, JSW Cement, Wheels India, Godrej Industries, Piramal Finance will be in focus on Tuesday. Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Pidilite Industries: Enters into a strategic partnership with Hwaseung Chemical to bring advanced footwear adhesive technology to India.

Enters into a strategic partnership with Hwaseung Chemical to bring advanced footwear adhesive technology to India. Vikram Solar: Secures a 400 MW module supply order from an EPC player for agri-solar projects in Maharashtra.

Secures a 400 MW module supply order from an EPC player for agri-solar projects in Maharashtra. BlackBuck: Invests Rs. 22 crore in subsidiary TZF Logistics Solutions.

Invests Rs. 22 crore in subsidiary TZF Logistics Solutions. Clean Max Enviro: Raises Rs. 2,500 crore through green debt securities (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Raises Rs. 2,500 crore through green debt securities (NCDs) on a private placement basis. 63 Moons Technologies: Arm Financial Technologies acquires an additional 0.18% stake in Ticker for Rs. 8.5 crore.

Arm Financial Technologies acquires an additional 0.18% stake in Ticker for Rs. 8.5 crore. NCC: Receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 1,077 crore from the Andhra Pradesh government for a drinking water supply project.

Receives a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs. 1,077 crore from the Andhra Pradesh government for a drinking water supply project. Tata Motors PV: Expands its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program across the entire electric vehicle portfolio.

Expands its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program across the entire electric vehicle portfolio. Aditya Birla Capital: Allots NCDs worth Rs. 500 crore on a private placement basis.

Allots NCDs worth Rs. 500 crore on a private placement basis. Maruti Suzuki: CCI hearing has been adjourned to November 2, 2026.

CCI hearing has been adjourned to November 2, 2026. GIC Housing Finance: Allots NCDs worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

Allots NCDs worth Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis. Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The company will acquire a 15.89% stake in Sudarshan Colorants for Rs. 151 crore.

The company will acquire a 15.89% stake in Sudarshan Colorants for Rs. 151 crore. TGV SRAAC: The company adds 5 MWp solar power capacity, taking total installed solar capacity to 70.4 MWp.

The company adds 5 MWp solar power capacity, taking total installed solar capacity to 70.4 MWp. IRFC: Signs a Rs. 4,200 crore loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance renewable energy projects.

Signs a Rs. 4,200 crore loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to finance renewable energy projects. Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers: Allots 1,085 NCDs worth Rs. 10.85 crore.

Allots 1,085 NCDs worth Rs. 10.85 crore. Allcargo Logistics: Ketan Kulkarni resigns as MD & CEO effective December 31 and will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer from January 1. Vijay Nehra appointed MD-designate from October 1 and will take over as MD & CEO from January 1 for a five-year term.

resigns as MD & CEO effective December 31 and will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer from January 1. Vijay Nehra appointed MD-designate from October 1 and will take over as MD & CEO from January 1 for a five-year term. Panorama Studios: Income Tax Department officials are present at the company's premises; the company says it is not yet in a position to comment on the nature or status of the proceedings

Income Tax Department officials are present at the company's premises; the company says it is not yet in a position to comment on the nature or status of the proceedings Capital Small Finance Bank: Appoints Rachna Dikshit as Part-Time Chairperson for a period of 3 years.

Appoints Rachna Dikshit as Part-Time Chairperson for a period of 3 years. Sagar Cements: Subsidiary Andhra Cements completes expansion of cement grinding capacity to 3 MTPA from 1.82 MTPA.

Subsidiary Andhra Cements completes expansion of cement grinding capacity to 3 MTPA from 1.82 MTPA. Zydus Lifesciences: US FDA concludes inspection of its Ahmedabad facility with one observation; inspection was conducted from September 21-28.

US FDA concludes inspection of its Ahmedabad facility with one observation; inspection was conducted from September 21-28. Aarti Industries: Board to meet on October 1 to consider fundraising proposals.

Board to meet on October 1 to consider fundraising proposals. KSB: Subsidiary Pofran has applied for strike-off and will cease to be a subsidiary upon completion of the process.

Subsidiary Pofran has applied for strike-off and will cease to be a subsidiary upon completion of the process. Sanofi India: Sanofi Healthcare acquires an additional 15.2% stake in Sanofi India from Hoechst GmbH.

Sanofi Healthcare acquires an additional 15.2% stake in Sanofi India from Hoechst GmbH. HCLTech: Launches an AI-based synthetic research study for the global wealth management industry.

Launches an AI-based synthetic research study for the global wealth management industry. Godavari Biorefineries: Reappoints Samir Somaiya as Managing Director from April 1, 2027.

Reappoints Samir Somaiya as Managing Director from April 1, 2027. Piramal Finance: Approves issuance of up to Rs. 1,500 crore NCDs on a private placement basis.

Approves issuance of up to Rs. 1,500 crore NCDs on a private placement basis. Eureka Forbes: Receives a Rs. 273 crore tax demand from the Uttar Pradesh tax department.

Receives a Rs. 273 crore tax demand from the Uttar Pradesh tax department. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Receives a Rs. 481 crore order from BHEL for a cryogenic ASU for an Odisha project.

Receives a Rs. 481 crore order from BHEL for a cryogenic ASU for an Odisha project. Power Mech Projects: Secures a Rs. 279 crore order from a Telangana power utility for maintenance of ash and coal handling plants.

Secures a Rs. 279 crore order from a Telangana power utility for maintenance of ash and coal handling plants. Waaree Renewable Technologies: Order value for development of a 2,012.47 MWp ground-mounted solar PV project enhanced by Rs. 14 crore.

Order value for development of a 2,012.47 MWp ground-mounted solar PV project enhanced by Rs. 14 crore. Great Eastern Shipping: To acquire a new-build 1.57 lakh DWT Suezmax tanker, scheduled for delivery in H2 FY29.

To acquire a new-build 1.57 lakh DWT Suezmax tanker, scheduled for delivery in H2 FY29. NALCO: The company pays Rs. 1,083 crore dividend to the Government of India for FY26.

The company pays Rs. 1,083 crore dividend to the Government of India for FY26. One MobiKwik Systems: Arm MDSPL issues 14.7 crore NCDs worth Rs. 147 crore and completes the slump sale of its LSP business.

Arm MDSPL issues 14.7 crore NCDs worth Rs. 147 crore and completes the slump sale of its LSP business. Landmark Cars: Adds a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra showroom in Kolkata.

Adds a BYD facility in Noida and a Mahindra & Mahindra showroom in Kolkata. Antony Waste Handling Cell: Issues a Rs. 34 crore corporate guarantee for subsidiary Mumbai Eco Solutions.

Issues a Rs. 34 crore corporate guarantee for subsidiary Mumbai Eco Solutions. Max Financial Services: Arm Axis Max Life Insurance allots NCDs worth Rs. 686 crore on a private placement basis.

Arm Axis Max Life Insurance allots NCDs worth Rs. 686 crore on a private placement basis. Ola Electric Mobility: Approves fundraising of Rs. 1,000 crore through a rights issue.

Approves fundraising of Rs. 1,000 crore through a rights issue. Bank of India: Establishes a $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

Establishes a $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Anupam Rasayan India: Completes the acquisition of Bliss GVS Pharma.

Completes the acquisition of Bliss GVS Pharma. Bliss GVS Pharma: Anupam Rasayan India and Mates Visa Consultancy acquire control of the company after completion of the stake acquisition; while Narsimha Kamath resigns as Managing Director.

Anupam Rasayan India and Mates Visa Consultancy acquire control of the company after completion of the stake acquisition; while Narsimha Kamath resigns as Managing Director. Trident : Mr. Samir Prabodhchandra Joshipura, Group Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management Personnel) has tendered resignation from his position.

Bulk & Block Deals

Bliss GVS Pharma

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd bought 22.50 lakh shares at Rs. 723.29/share.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd

Augment India I Holdings LLC sold 85.03 lakh shares at around Rs. 1,289/share.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd bought 7.19 lakh shares at Rs. 1,289.04/share.

HSBC India Infrastructure Equity Mother Fund bought 7.88 lakh shares at Rs. 1,288.40/share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 11.15 lakh shares at Rs. 1,288.40/share.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd.

Belgrave Investment Fund sold 2.89 crore shares at around Rs. 71-72/share.

Asha Kejriwal bought 55.94 lakh shares at Rs. 71.30/share.

Mayank Kejriwal bought 83.43 lakh shares at Rs. 71.20/share.

Wilcox Merchants Pvt Ltd bought 48.25 lakh shares at Rs. 71.40/share.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.

Octaspace Realcon Pvt Ltd bought 65.33 lakh shares at Rs. 82.30/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.

Golden Goenka Management Consultancy Services LLP sold 6.20 lakh shares at Rs. 330.06/share.

Senco Gold Ltd.

Vision Ahead Services Pvt Ltd sold 10.00 lakh shares at Rs. 315.03/share.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd.

Bhagwan Prasad sold 14.51 lakh shares at Rs. 392.38/share.

Sachchiyay Stock Broking Pvt Ltd bought 4.00 lakh shares at Rs. 394.02/share.

IndiQube Spaces

Konark Trust bought 12.14 lakh shares at Rs. 195.95 per share; WestBridge AIF I sold 12.76 lakh shares at the same price.

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