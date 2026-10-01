FlyDubai Mid-Air Scare: Old Clip Of Pilot Smit Machchhar Discussing Crew's Role In Emergencies Goes Viral

An older podcast clip featuring Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian FlyDubai pilot onboard Flight FZ1073, has resurfaced online and gone viral following Wednesday's cockpit emergency. The interview was reportedly recorded and published around a year before the incident as part of the "Bonafide Banter" podcast.

In the viral clip, Machchhar can be seen discussing the importance of cabin crew during in-flight medical emergencies. He states that passengers may not always have a doctor available during a flight when something goes wrong, whereas cabin crew undergo training in safety procedures, emergency procedures and first aid.

ALSO READ: 'We Can Confirm...': FlyDubai Issues First Statement Amid Hijacking Scare

Machchhar's central point in the short viral clip was that even though cabin crew are not medical professionals and cannot perform complex medical procedures, their role should not be underestimated as their training comes in handy during such situations and they can provide immediate medical help. He stated on the podcast, "When things are going wrong, you need them."

Machchhar also recalled several incidents from his aviation career in order to support his claims in the podcast. He described a case involving a passenger suffering from severe breathing difficulties, where oxygen was provided and the crew worked together to ensure that the passenger received medical attention upon landing.

He also recounted an incident involving a woman who went into premature labour during a flight. He stated that the cockpit crew prepared for a possible diversion, identified suitable airports and checked weather and approach information but the woman delivered the baby before the aircraft needed to divert. Paramedics were arranged to meet the aircraft after landing and the mother and the baby were reportedly fine.

The interview also covered aviation training, recurrent simulator checks, medical examinations and the importance of maintaining professional standards. When asked to describe how it feels to be a pilot in one word, Machchhar answered "Blessed".

The clip from the podcast has gained renewed attention after Machchhar was identified as the captain aboard FlyDubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a violent altercation took place inside the cockpit.

What Happened On Flight FZ1073?

According to FlyDubai, a violent altercation broke out between the two pilots in the cockpit, following which the aircraft was diverted and made an emergency landing at Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Reuters reported that passengers and crew members intervened after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar and that additional FlyDubai pilots who were travelling as passengers subsequently helped operate the aircraft.

According to AP News, the aircraft experienced a dramatic loss of altitude from around 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in one minute.

The precise motive behind the confrontation remains under investigation and FlyDubai has urged against speculations on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ALSO READ: Israel Calls Flydubai Flight Incident 'Jihadist Attack' After Emergency Landing In Saudi Arabia

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